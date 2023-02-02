SSS’s Jules Tersago (centre right) was the Prince Rupert Invitiational MVP while Micah Urban was named atournament all star. (Contributed photo)

SSS’s Jules Tersago (centre right) was the Prince Rupert Invitiational MVP while Micah Urban was named atournament all star. (Contributed photo)

SSS Jr Boys Basketball team dominate regular season

Team is heading into zones undefeated

Following a big tournament win in Prince Rupert, the Smithers Secondary School Junior Boys Basketball team is heading into zones undefeated this season.

The team is hosting the Zone tournament Feb. 10-11 and will enjoy a weekend off from games sitting at 15-0 on the year.

“This the pullback snapshot,” explained Coach Hugh Cyr, who coaches alongside Ben Anderson. “This is a very, very talented group. There’s a really solid core. We haven’t lost. We’ve won the two Invitational tournaments we’ve been to in Vanderhoof and now just last week in Prince Rupert at Charles Hayes. So yeah, they’re just a really good solid crew. Great, great players.”

The team won that tournament in Prince Rupert for the first time with Jules Tersago picking up Most Valuable Player honours.

“The coach [in Rupert] said this is, in his 23 years [of coaching], the most talented Smithers team he’s ever played against. So, it’s kind of a nice compliment,” added Cyr. At the Charles Hays tournament two SSS players picked up awards. In addition to Tersago’s MVP award, Micah Urban was named a tournament all-star.

