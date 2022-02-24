SSS first-year wrestler takes silver at zones

Taya Endacott put in a ‘tough and gritty performance’, says coach

Smithers Secondary wrestler Taya Endacott, front left, sports her silver medal from Zone championships in Hazelton Feb. 12 - 13. Back (from left): Reuben Hunter (referee/community wrestling club athlete), Addison Bree (head coach), Eryn Wilkins (high school athlete) Front: Endacott, Fiona Sullivan (community wrestling club athlete).

Smithers Secondary School wrestler Taya Endacott placed second in her weight class in zones in Hazelton the weekend of Feb. 11 -12.

The first-year wrestler wrestled older, more experienced competition, but still managed to take home bronze.

Team coach Addison Bree was very impressed with the performance.

“Even though SSS only had the one athlete, the program was well represented by Taya’s tough and gritty performance,” he said.

Eryn Wilkins was also in attendance, supporting her teammate by filming her matches and being in her corner.

With the zones finished, Bree said coaches and teammates alike in both the school’s program and the community-based Smithers Wrestling club are looking forward to next season.

He is also encouraging anyone interested in the sport of wrestling to come out and give it a try. He can be reached at addison_bree@hotmail.com.



