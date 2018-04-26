Spring Fling success

Smithers Saltos Gymnastics Club sent over 15 gymnasts to compete in the Spring Fling meet in Kitimat

Smithers Saltos Gymnastics Club sent over 15 gymnasts to compete in the Spring Fling meet in Kitimat on April 21.

Pictured are the JO1 team: Taya, Wynter, Ella, Emma, September and Katie, who all brought home medals.