South Hazelton steeplechaser headed to worlds

Regan Yee was named to Canadian national team competing in Qatar Sept. 26 - Oct. 6

South Hazelton’s Regan Yee is going to the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships.

Last week, Canada named 49 athletes to its team for the event being held in Doha, Qatar Sept. 27 – Oct. 6.

Yee is currently ranked second in Canada and 36th in the world behind teammate Geneviève Lalonde (14th), who will also be competing in the 3000-metre steeplechase at Doha.

The Langley Mustangs athlete qualified for worlds just under the wire by running a personal best of 9:35.49 at Azusa Pacific University in California, a last-chance qualifying track meet, on July 9. The IAAF standard is 9:40.00.

Yee most recently finished fifth at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru with a time of 10:00:08.

The 24-year-old is also in the running to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The qualifying period began May 1 of this year and ends June 29, 2020. Yee has until then to post a time of 9:30.00 in competition.

The Canadian Olympic Trials event is scheduled for June 25-28, 2020 in Montreal.



