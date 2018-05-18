Soccerfest

Last Saturday, Chandler Park was the sight of a coaching education event which combined with a practical chance for coaches and kids to try new skills and be introduced to the fun of the sport of soccer.

Local soccer legend Dan Imhof and Regan Mostat of Soccer BC put together a day of drills and games that helped new coaches and young players develop useful skills.

Many of the drills and exercises are non-traditional according to Imhof but have been shown to be superior on their positive outcomes.

 

Tom Best photos

Tom Best photos

