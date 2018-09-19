Throw-in at the Smithers Chandler Park soccer tournament. Contributed photo

Soccer season kicks off

Bulkley Valley Youth Soccer kick started the elementary school soccer season by organizing a tournament at Chandler this Saturday.

Despite having only two weeks of school to get organized, there were more than a hundred players, and all but one of the elementary schools between Witset and Telkwa were represented. With the bigger schools fielding two or three teams, there were 10 teams in all, and each team played three games against teams of comparable age.

While the weather was a bit cold for the many supporters, it was perfect for the players — cool but no rain — and there was lots of heated actions and thrills and spills. Thanks to the soccer community for lining the fields, bringing the nets and supplying the many excellent referees need to make this happen.

The next stop in the fall elementary school soccer season is the tournament in Kispiox.

–Submitted story

