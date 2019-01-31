Smithers snowboard cross racers Peyton Belisle, 12, Brianna Belisle, 15, and Luke Pali, 13. (Contributed photo)

Snowboard cross racers return from Big White

Smithers Ski and Snowboard Club sent three athletes to race provincial snowboard cross in Big White.

The Smithers Ski and Snowboard Club sent three athletes to race snowboard cross in Big White from Jan. 25-27.

The athletes that competed were Peyton Belisle, 12, Brianna Belisle, 15, and Luke Pali, 13.

Results for Saturday:

Peyton Belisle fifth place in the female U-20 category; Luke Pali third place in the male U-15 category; Brianna Belisle 10th in the ladies FIS (pro) category.

Results for Sunday:

Peyton Belisle third in female U-20; Luke Pali third place in the male U-15 category; Brianna Belisle seventh in the ladies FIS (pro) category.

This race is the first of a two-part Provincial Series hosted at Big White Resort outside of Kelowna. All three of these Smithers Ski and Snowboard Club athletes will return for the final race in Big White on March 21-23, along with some of SSSC’s younger athletes.

The next Snowboard Cross event for club riders is a club event on Hudson Bay Mountain on Feb 9. This race will be all about building confidence in younger athletes before they travel to Big White for a higher level competition.

–Submitted story

