Smithers wrestler wins zones

Reuben Hunter qualifies for provincials along with teammates Isaiah Clunie-Mcleod and Sages Brunham

Reuben Hunter keeps racking up wrestling accolades.

The Smithers Secondary School (SSS) wrestler is now the Northwest Zone champion in the 66kg weight class.

At zones in Prince Rupert last weekend, Hunter defeated Hazelton’s Curtis Spooner to take the gold. He also won an exhibition match against the much bigger 90kg zone champion on technical superiority.

The win qualifies the Grade 11 homeschool student for the provincial championships this weekend in Langley.

Two other SSS athletes, Isaiah Clunie-Mcleod, Sages Brunham also qualified for provincials, although by default because there had no competition in their respective weight classes.

“We were able to get each of the kids exhibition matches where they were able to demonstrate their skill and grit against much larger opponents,” said Smithers head coach Addison Bree.

Hunter has had a great season so far. In early January he topped the podium in his class at the prestigious Kelly Road tournament in Prince George where he was also named Most Outstanding Wrestler.

In between that tournament and zones he competed at the Western Canada Age Class Wrestling Championships in Abbotsford finishing fourth and travelled to Edmonton for the Golden Bears High School Invitational and won bronze.



