Smithers wrestler wins zones

Reuben Hunter qualifies for provincials along with teammates Isaiah Clunie-Mcleod and Sages Brunham

Reuben Hunter keeps racking up wrestling accolades.

The Smithers Secondary School (SSS) wrestler is now the Northwest Zone champion in the 66kg weight class.

At zones in Prince Rupert last weekend, Hunter defeated Hazelton’s Curtis Spooner to take the gold. He also won an exhibition match against the much bigger 90kg zone champion on technical superiority.

The win qualifies the Grade 11 homeschool student for the provincial championships this weekend in Langley.

Two other SSS athletes, Isaiah Clunie-Mcleod, Sages Brunham also qualified for provincials, although by default because there had no competition in their respective weight classes.

READ MORE: Smithers wrestler tops podium in Prince George

“We were able to get each of the kids exhibition matches where they were able to demonstrate their skill and grit against much larger opponents,” said Smithers head coach Addison Bree.

Hunter has had a great season so far. In early January he topped the podium in his class at the prestigious Kelly Road tournament in Prince George where he was also named Most Outstanding Wrestler.

In between that tournament and zones he competed at the Western Canada Age Class Wrestling Championships in Abbotsford finishing fourth and travelled to Edmonton for the Golden Bears High School Invitational and won bronze.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Clams, Slurpees and maple syrup: Abbotsford man takes #ShotgunJake challenge to new heights

Just Posted

Man posts 2019 letter resigning from military after latest RCMP enforcement of pipeline order

Daryn Forsyth said he could no longer serve a Crown whose actions he disagreed with

B.C. officials meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs over gas pipeline protest

Federal government needed to lift CN Rail blockade

Two Wet’suwet’en houses head to court to challenge Canada’s environmental assessment system

Hereditary chiefs want Parliament to give itself the power to shut down oil and gas projects

No indication what caused Hazelton schools to go on hold and secure procedure for Feb. 6

In their response to The Interior News SD82 did not say what the caused the procedure

Truck, CN train collide at Kitwanga level crossing

Traffic disrupted as a result of accident

Does B.C. suck at romance? Province ranked third to last in love

B.C. ranked third to last in list of Canada’s most romantic provinces

All VIA Rail trains, eastern CN rail network shut down due to pipeline blockades

The company says that means stopping all transcontinental trains across its Canadian network

Woman brandishing hammer allegedly robs B.C. Dairy Queen

The woman allegedly left the restaurant with an unknown amount of cash

Clams, Slurpees and maple syrup: Abbotsford man takes #ShotgunJake challenge to new heights

Tommy Kippes (aka Tommy the Tractor Guy) develops online buzz with videos to honour Jake Virtanen

Dark web drug trafficking was tied to Nanaimo GHB lab, say RCMP

Police arrested three suspects after busting drug processing lab earlier this month

Canada Soccer to hold news conference in Langford amidst speculation of international game

Coach John Herdman and Canada Soccer are looking to play as many matches as possible

Canadian Armed Forces spent $123,000 on Manitoba manhunt for B.C. fugitives

Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, confessed to killing three people, RCMP said

Ex-fire chief, hailed as hero in Fort McMurray wildfires, accused of harassment in earlier jobs

Allegations against Darby Allen have not been proven in court

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters, pipeline protesters occupy David Eby’s Vancouver office

Protests against the Coastal GasLink pipeline continue

Most Read