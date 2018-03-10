Smithers wrestler wins national gold

Alexandra Schell among Smithers athletes bringing success to university championships.

Alex Schell dominated the Canadian University wrestling scene in the 48 kg division this year. She did not concede a single point on her way to a regional and then a national title. (Contributed photo)

University athletes from Smithers have been performing at high levels recently as the university seasons come to an end and they compete at regional and national championships.

Alexandra Schell, a 48 kg wrestler from Smithers, was outstanding on her way to a national championship for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies. She did not give up a single point on the way to a gold medal at the Canadian university wrestling championship as she won all of her matches by pin or technical points.

The Huskies finished sixth overall in the team standings.

Swimmer Tanner Espersen swam to top-10 finishes in the 200 backstroke, 200 individual medley (IM) and 400 IM at the Summit League championships. Several swims were among the top 10 fastest in the school’s history.

His brother Bailey Espersen had an outstanding season as he swam to the finals in the 50, 100, 200 breaststroke and 200 IM events at the national university championships making finals in each. His top result was a 10th place in the 200 breaststroke.

He also swam on two relays. The 4×100 freestyle relay set a school record in the event while the 2×100 medley relay, on which he swam the breaststroke leg, finished seventh place overall.

sports@interior-news.com

 

