Smithers teen to represent Canada at the 2023 Junior Roller Derby World Cup

A Smithers roller derby player is headed to the World Cup.

Elise St-Onge has secured a spot on the Junior Roller Derby Team Canada.

The 18-year-old will be going to France in July to play in the tournament. She is most excited about the experience of playing on a world stage.

“Just the experience will be amazing and something I’m going to remember forever. I think I’m most excited to play with amazing players and be able to really push myself and my team to be the best we can be.”

St-Onge is the jammer on the team, a position described as the running backs of roller derby.

The jammer’s goal is to pass opposing blockers and emerge from the pack as quickly as possible.

“When I first started, I fell in love with the intense split decisions of jamming and pushing through the pack and it’s still my favourite position, but I also really enjoy the control and thinking of blocking.”

Her dad, Etienne St-Onge said he’s extremely proud of his daughter.

“There is lot of … excitement, a lot of things to do. It’s the beginning of a process. So she has a list of things, she’s got in her mind that she wants to achieve. And she’s going for it. She’s working hard every day. So I’m trying to support her. Pride is definitely a strong motivator, for sure.”

She has been playing since she was about 12.

Etienne said she was looking for something to get involved with to help her through a tough time.

“So we were looking for something that she could sink your teeth into and get excited about and, once she get the hook, that was it,” he said.

The 2023 Junior Roller Derby World Cup will take place in France from July 28 to 30.

