Smithers’ own Ava Wimbush took to the Canada Games in PEI last week. (Contributed photo)

Smithers’ own Ava Wimbush took to the Canada Games in PEI last week. (Contributed photo)

Smithers teen skis at Canada Winter Games

Ava Wimbush places 17th and 21st out of 70 competitors in two cross country ski races in PEI

Sixteen-year-old Ava Wimbush from Smithers said she had the experience of a lifetime at the Canada Winter Games in PEI last week despite an early exit.

Wimbush skied in two races before an injury sidelined her for the remaining two.

She competed against 70 other cross-country skiers in her division placing 21st in the first race, a 7.5 km classic distance, and 17th in skate sprints.

During the 10 km skate, however, Wimbush said she had to call it quits.

“I kept with the front pack for the first half,” she said. “And then I’m not really sure what happened. But my shins, they kind of started seizing up and kind of burning. So I got some sweats on that race. So it is not good. I was thinking through in my head, I have nationals right after this, with four races. And it’s probably a good choice to listen to my body and step out of the race, just so I can continue racing instead of pushing it too far. And having to not being able to race [at Nationals].”

She said it was the first time she didn’t finish a race, but added her coach was very supportive of the decision.

The Games brought together 3,600 athletes, managers and coaches, across 20 different sports, for the largest multi-sport event in the country.

Wimbush went straight from the Winter Games to Nationals in Thunder Bay.

Full results were not yet available by press time.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canucks sign forward Aidan McDonough to two-year entry-level contract

Just Posted

Smithers' own Ava Wimbush took to the Canada Games in PEI last week. (Contributed photo)
Smithers teen skis at Canada Winter Games

Toan Krauskopf tops the podium March 4, at the B.C. Snowboard Provincial Series SlopeStyle competition. (Submitted photo)
Toan Krauskopf hits the top of the podium at provincials

Dale Culver was 35 years old and had a newborn daughter in July 2017, when he died after being pepper-sprayed and arrested by Prince George Mounties. Two of those officers are now charged with manslaughter, while another three are charged with obstruction of justice. (Photo courtesy of British Columbia Civil Liberties Association )
Family calls for change ahead of trial for Mounties accused of killing Wet’suwet’en man

Jessica McCallum-Miller at the Longhouse at Coast Mountain College after winning the Governor General’s Award for diversity and inclusion. (Submitted photo to The Terrace Standard)
City seeks to mediate human rights complaint by Indigenous former councillor

Pop-up banner image