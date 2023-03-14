Smithers teen skis at Canada Winter Games

Ava Wimbush places 17th and 21st out of 70 competitors in two cross country ski races in PEI

Smithers’ own Ava Wimbush took to the Canada Games in PEI last week. (Contributed photo)

Sixteen-year-old Ava Wimbush from Smithers said she had the experience of a lifetime at the Canada Winter Games in PEI last week despite an early exit.

Wimbush skied in two races before an injury sidelined her for the remaining two.

She competed against 70 other cross-country skiers in her division placing 21st in the first race, a 7.5 km classic distance, and 17th in skate sprints.

During the 10 km skate, however, Wimbush said she had to call it quits.

“I kept with the front pack for the first half,” she said. “And then I’m not really sure what happened. But my shins, they kind of started seizing up and kind of burning. So I got some sweats on that race. So it is not good. I was thinking through in my head, I have nationals right after this, with four races. And it’s probably a good choice to listen to my body and step out of the race, just so I can continue racing instead of pushing it too far. And having to not being able to race [at Nationals].”

She said it was the first time she didn’t finish a race, but added her coach was very supportive of the decision.

The Games brought together 3,600 athletes, managers and coaches, across 20 different sports, for the largest multi-sport event in the country.

Wimbush went straight from the Winter Games to Nationals in Thunder Bay.

Full results were not yet available by press time.