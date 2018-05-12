Brooke Schley (centre) and Isabel Kossman versus Hazelton. Contributed photo

Smithers soccer success

Smithers soccer girls take two ahead of zone championship

Smithers Secondary senior girls’ soccer team played in Kitimat on Saturday and a large crowd of parents were treated to two exciting games.

Despite the hot weather and only two subs, the Grade 8 and 9s all did a great job. Morgan Fort and Paige Blackburn tackled aggressively, Allison Rudkavich scored, Isabella Kosman and Melisa Alvarado-Smith were full of running, Emily Holland and Adriana Scott continue our tradition of great young full backs, and Brooke Schley was a great mix of brains and brawn.

The first game against Hazelton was hard fought but ended with a well earned 4-0 Smithers victory.

After half an hour to relax, the Smithers girls were back on the field warming up to play Terrace, who had won their first game 10-1 against Kitimat. The game started evenly with chances at either end but by the end of the first half, Smithers was mainly defending and Terrace was leading 1-0.

On the plus side, despite the unrelenting pressure, Smithers all-action central players, Naomi Fort, Olivia Davie, Kendal Zemenchick and Cara Brawdy, were doing a great job of filling the gaps and keeping Terrace shots to a minimum. The second half was more of the same, except that two goals from Chantal Gammie and a great save by Emily Holland enabled the Smithers girls to eke out a 2-1 victory.

With the roster of senior players reduced to four, goalkeeping by committee and having to practise with felt balls, this is turning out to be another interesting SSS girls soccer season. Next week is the Zone Championship in Prince Rupert.

-Submitted by coach Bill Price

 

Melisa Alvarado-Smith in action versus Terrace. (Contributed photo)

Previous story
Whitecaps get late goal to tie Dynamo 2-2
Next story
A look at the Jets vs. Golden Knights ahead of Western Conference final

Just Posted

Record Bulkley River flooding forecast

Warm weather with very high snowpacks have models showing a one-in-100-year flood.

Otters knock down records and swim to top in Kitimat

All nine locals had finishes in the top three, with six scoring at least one individual win.

Full house for Indian Horse

It was a full house with special guests at the Gitanmaax Tri Town Theatre in Hazelton last week.

Smithers soccer success

Smithers soccer girls take two ahead of zone championship

We are Witset

Photos from the name celebration in Witset May 5.

VIDEO: Canada’s women kick off sevens tournament with tough loss to Australia

Big turnout at Westhills Stadium for the series

Ottawa Junior Senators down Dukes in RBC Cup opener

The Senators needed overtime to do it, getting the winner off the stick of Ben Evans.

Near-zero vacancy rate has disabled B.C. senior facing homelessness

79-year-old in a wheelchair will appeal to Maple Ridge council

VIDEO: Protesters call to ‘empty the tanks’ outside Vancouver Aquarium

The protest in Vancouver was part of a world-wide day of action, including in Florida and Cancun

Province’s renaming of B.C. park in Secwepemc gets lost in translation

The correct Secwepemc word for ‘many fish’ is Suswéwll, not Tsútswecw

Jaspal Atwal charged with uttering threats

Atwal, 63, was at centre of national controversy during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s India Trip

A look at the Jets vs. Golden Knights ahead of Western Conference final

Puck drops in first round of series Saturday night at Bell MTS place

Inaugural conference puts focus on B.C. students and their mental health

Education Minister Rob Flemming announces expansion for ERASE guide to include mental wellness

Video shows alleged 2016 assault on police officer in Hedley

Bremner Lance is accused of assault on a peace officer causing bodily harm and uttering threats

Most Read