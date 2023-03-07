Smithers skier wins gold in Western Canadian U16

Over two events last week, Smithers skiers proved they belong in the upper echelon

Cassidy Collingwood skis her way to a gold medal at the Western Canadian U16 Championships at Red Mountain in Rossland March 6. (Submitted photo)

Smithers’ Cassidy Collingwood is the Western Canadian U16 grand slalom champion for 2023.

Cassidy set a blistering first run time to lead halfway through the two-run event in at Red Mountain in Rossland. Starting the second run at the end of the deep field, she had to charge again through rough, rutted conditions, taking all risks to speed to the finish and win the race by only nine-hundredths of a second. Commentators, teammates, and coaches were all cheering when the announcement was made.

Coaches Dillon Prophet and Cormac Hikisch took five athletes to the Western Canadian U16 Championships. Competition was stiff with 115 girls and 90 boys from BC, Alberta, and Saskatchewan, skiing on the same slope that hosted the first World Cup in Canada back in 1968. Four days of racing was squeezed into an early morning schedule of two Slalom and two Giant Slalom events.

Previously, the Smithers Ski and Snowboard club sent two older athletes to Whistler for a FIS (16+ International Race) for the first time in over a decade.

Chloe Collingwood and Bridie Hikisch blazed down two Super G races, braving extreme cold and windy conditions with Chloe winning a Silver medal in her first ever FIS race.

Bridie had a breakout day two of racing placing fifth overall and third fastest on the second run.

The final day of racing was a challenging steep and icy slalom course with Bridie placing ninth and Chloe 11th overall.

Bridie was also awarded Most Improved Points medals for both Giant Slalom and Slalom. The two Smithers girls are showing they belong in the FIS circuit and are representing the North with courage and confidence.

In both events, Smithers skiers showed day after day they are in the mix at the top levels. Combined the team achieved seven top 15 results and three more top 30s. All in all, two great back-to-back race series for the Smithers Ski and Snowboard Club.

These are memories that will last for a lifetime.

– Submitted article