Smithers skaters attend regional championships in Quesnel

Smithers Figure Skating Club members. (Contributed photo)

Eleven skaters from the Smithers Figure Skating Club took to the ice at the Cariboo North Central Region Championships from Jan. 18-20 in Quesnel.

For many of the Smithers skaters this will be the largest skating competition they will attend this year. The competition saw 16 clubs from northern B.C. spanning from Dawson Creek to Williams Lake and as far west as Prince Rupert. This is a Skate Canada sanctioned event and judges are flown in from across the province.

Most Smithers skaters competed in at least three events over the weekend ranging from freeskate programs, interpretives, quad threat, and elements. Skaters skating in Star 4 and up receive rankings and scores while skaters in Star 1-3 are marked on skating assessments and receive gold, silver, bronze or merit Ribbons.

“I was really happy to see the turnout and personal goals met last weekend at CNC Regional Championships. Our skaters have been working hard to get to where they are now and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” states coach Courtney Malkow.

Smithers brought home three medals and many personal best ribbon achievements.

Team Highlights

Adison Labonte: Silver Medal Star 4 U13 solo and Bronze Medal Star 4 Elements. 4th Bronze Interpretive.

Hannah Hoffman: Bronze Medal Star 4 U13 solo, 5th Star 4 Elements and Gold Ribbon Intro Interpretive

Haddassah Hoffman: 4th Star 6 Elements

Emily Holland: 10th Bronze Interpretive, 12th Star 5 13&O solo,

Samantha Love: Gold Ribbon Star 3 Elements, Gold Ribbon Intro Interpretive, Silver Ribbon Star 3 solo

Kolbie Doodson: Gold Ribbon Star 3 solo, Silver Ribbon Intro Interpretive, Bronze Ribbon Star 3 Elements

Taisiya Kasum: Silver Ribbon Star 3 Solo, Silver Ribbon Intro Interpretive, Silver Ribbon Star 3 Elements

Mira Huxtable: Silver Ribbon Intro Interpretive, Bronze Ribbon Star 3 solo

Rebecca Huxtable: Silver Ribbon Intro Interpretive

Sarah Lo: Silver Ribbon Star 2 Solo, Silver Ribbon Pre-Intro Interpretive, Silver Ribbon Star 2 Elements

Katie Lo: Silver Ribbon Star 1 Quad Threat, Bronze Ribbon Star 1 Elements

Coach Deb Portman commented, “This was the second competition this year and it was a great opportunity for our senior skaters to compete at the Regional Level. The skaters performed very well; the results reflect the strength and dedication of our SFSC team. We are all looking forward to the Jamboree event that takes place in Prince Rupert in February.”

The Smithers Figure Skating Club will also be hosting a year-end skating carnival March 8 at the Civic Center. The theme is Music Through the Ages and we invite you to come out and support our skating club.

–Submitted story

