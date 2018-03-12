Tareq Abu Khadraon on his way to a first place. Contributed photo

Smithers Shogun Dojo champs in California

Smithers’ Shogun Dojo continued its history of top place finishes at international events.

Smithers’ Shogun Dojo continued its history of top place finishes at international events recently at the Compete Internationals in Ontario, California.

Tareq and Kyra Abu Khadra both received first place finishes in the North American tournament that saw about 1,000 starters from all over North America, with many competitors coming from Latin American countries, according to Shogun Dojo’s Marwan Abu Khadra.

Kyra:

“It was a bit rough but a success for us,” said Marwan.

He explained that the control of some of the competition his martial artists faced seemed to lack some discipline but the local crew kept their cool, especially Tareq.

Tareq:

He, Kyra and Karim Abu Khadra competed in the black belt division during the two-day tournament.

Karim:

Their skills will be on display this Saturday as Smithers is host to a provincial competition. Matches start at 10 a.m. in the Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre.

After that, it’s off to nationals in Ottawa for the dojo.

 

Karim Abu Khadra shows his form in Ontario, California. (Contributed photo)

Previous story
Oliver Ekman-Larsson nets lone goal as Coyotes slide past Canucks 1-0
Next story
Brian McKeever becomes Canada’s most decorated winter Paralympian

Just Posted

Police investigate threats against students and teachers

Threat wasn’t a specific on the social media post. One arrest was made.

Wildlife shelter gets big donation

Northern Lights to use $50,000 for facility improvements and new equipment.

Smithers Shogun Dojo champs in California

Smithers’ Shogun Dojo continued its history of top place finishes at international events.

Kyah Wiget Education Society granted $1.3 million over three years

All First Nations people from the North encouraged to apply for these courses offered in Witset.

VIDEO: Saints stymie Royals’ big man, march to school’s first provincial title

Kelowna’s Heritage Christian defeats Smithers’ Bulkley Valley Christian in boys 1A provincial final at Langley Events Centre

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canada will not bend to U.S. steel tariff pressure in NAFTA talks: Freeland

Federal comment comes after Trump excluded Canada and Mexico from the tariffs

Five dead after helicopter crash in New York City’s East River

The private helicopter was doing a photo shoot

Search continues for accomplished B.C. climber missing in Alaskan range

Marc-Andre Leclerc, 24, of Squamish, B.C., has been missing for close to a week

Brian McKeever becomes Canada’s most decorated winter Paralympian

38-year-old visually impaired cross-country skier won the 20-kilometre event Monday in Pyeongchang

Top-eight Paralympics debut for Minard

Vernon snowboarder reaches quarterfinals in PyeongChang; wheelchair curlers suffer first losses

Oliver Ekman-Larsson nets lone goal as Coyotes slide past Canucks 1-0

Vancouver shut out for the sixth time this season

Team Canada’s para-hockey team shuts out Italy 10-0

Canadian hockey players rolling along at 2018 Paralympic Winter Games, Gangneung, South Korea

Most Read