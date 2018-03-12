Smithers Shogun Dojo champs in California

Smithers’ Shogun Dojo continued its history of top place finishes at international events.

Tareq Abu Khadraon on his way to a first place. Contributed photo

Smithers’ Shogun Dojo continued its history of top place finishes at international events recently at the Compete Internationals in Ontario, California.

Tareq and Kyra Abu Khadra both received first place finishes in the North American tournament that saw about 1,000 starters from all over North America, with many competitors coming from Latin American countries, according to Shogun Dojo’s Marwan Abu Khadra.

Kyra:

“It was a bit rough but a success for us,” said Marwan.

He explained that the control of some of the competition his martial artists faced seemed to lack some discipline but the local crew kept their cool, especially Tareq.

Tareq:

He, Kyra and Karim Abu Khadra competed in the black belt division during the two-day tournament.

Karim:

Their skills will be on display this Saturday as Smithers is host to a provincial competition. Matches start at 10 a.m. in the Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre.

After that, it’s off to nationals in Ottawa for the dojo.