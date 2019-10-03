Cara Brawdy (in blue) faces off against Terrace rivals in high school soccer competition last season. Submitted photo

Smithers Secondary soccer star recruited by UNBC

Cara Brawdy becomes first member of the Timberwolves women’s soccer 2020 recruiting class

A Smithers Secondary School (SSS) midfielder will be joining the University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC) women’s soccer team next season.

In a press release Oct. 2, the Timberwolves said recruiting Cara Brawdy “added an intelligent athletic presence” to their squad.

With the announcement Brawdy becomes the first member of the recruiting class for the 2020-2021 season.

“It’s really exciting for me,” Brawdy said. “It’s been a long time coming and I feel like it’s a really good fit. Neil [Sedgwick] is a really good coach, and what I have already learned from him has helped me so much. I can’t wait to see how far it can go.”

Brawdy worked out with the Timberwolves in August

“I really liked the level of play and the commitment and energy that went into it all,” Sedgwick said.

“Having people who wanted to play as hard and as much as I did was really cool. He really cared about making each player better individually, so the whole team could come together. He wasn’t so worried about winning this game or that game. It was about getting better as a team and as a whole.”

The 17-year-old Grade 12 honour roll student is scheduled to graduate from SSS in June 2020 and will join her new team for summer training camp in Prince George.

“I am extremely excited to have Cara join the program in 2020,” Sedgwick said. “She is a strong athlete who is committed to her personal development. From our interactions in prospects camps I have seen her take the messaging and show immediate growth. I am looking forward to the years ahead.”

Brawdy is planning on studying Human Resource Management. She said the Timberwolves recent improvement was a major reason for her choice of UNBC.

“They have progressed a lot, which is another reason I chose to come here. It shows how much they can improve in a short time, and I want to be a part of that.”

The team is currently in fourth place in the Pacific Division of Canada West Sports with a record of 3-2-3.

Last season, Brawdy scored 11 of Smithers Secondary’s 19 goals.

“This included four goals, all of which were critical in enabling the team to win the Northwest Zone Championship,” said Bill Price, president of the Bulkley Valley Soccer Socity. “Last year Cara also ran cross country and played volleyball and was named Smithers Secondary senior athlete of the year.”

