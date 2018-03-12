Snowboarders from Smithers Secondary display their championship banner after winning the provincial High School championship competition. Contributed photo

Smithers Secondary snowboarders best in B.C.

Snowboard team top in province, skiers get fourth at high school championships.

The winter snow may have been a difficulty for many of us here at the bottom of the valley, but it was no hindrance to the young athletes preparing for the BC High School championships.

The boys snowboard team brought home the championship banner while the ski team ranked fourth in the final standings.

Since the girls did not have enough boarders or skiers to qualify as a team, they competed as individuals.

In order to earn a berth at the provincial championships, in February, 31 athletes from the Smithers Secondary School Ski and Snowboard team competed at the Northern Zone finals in Quesnel.

Seventeen of these athletes traveled to Sun Peaks for the BC High School Provincial Championships where all athletes competed in Giant Slalom and Terrain Giant Slalom races.

The provincial banner was awarded to the boys snowboard team consisting of Cole Pali, Joel Nikal, Ivan Hanchard, Arnee Parales, and Justin and Darren Taylor, for best overall team in the province.

Snowboarder Cole Pali and skiers Chantel Wickson and Liam Huxtable all laid down the fastest times in a field of 280 racers.

The boys ski team, which included Liam Huxtable, Darcy Fraser, Aidan Press, Caleb Smale, Jaret Bradford and Luke Hull, finished fourth overall.

Skier Sage Murphy and snowboarders Brianna Belisle, Kaitlyn Peterson and Anson LePoidevin all had strong finishes as individual racers.

Submitted article

 

