In one of the top performances of the competition Bridie Hikisch wins the Grade 8 girls 400-metres in a new meet record. Tom Best photo

Smithers Secondary dominates Northwest Track and Field Zones

Smithers high school athletes finish first in more than 50 events

Run. Jump. Throw.

Simply put, that’s track and field. Last week, Smithers Secondary showed ability all around the track in the different distances and disciplines as they took the overall banner at the 2019 Northwest Zone Championships held in Smithers.

Along the way, they took the Grade 8 and Junior banners as they notched more than 50 first place finishes.

In addition, three Smithers athletes were named outstanding performers in the contest for their overall accomplishment in their top three events. Ava MacDougall was the top Grade 8 girl for her wins in the 100- and 200-metre sprints to go with her win in the long jump. Melissa Pesch was the top Junior girl with wins in the 100-metre dash and the long jump to go with her second place in the 200-metres.

Cara Brawdy took the Senior honours as she showed all comers how to run the distance events in winning the 800-, 1500- and 3000-metre events.

Smithers athletes were also named top performers based on international points. Bridie Hickisch had the top run in the Grade 8 girls 400-metres, junior girl Logan Unruh scored best for her javelin throw, and Haley Hanchard hurled the discus for the most points in the senior girls.

Unruh’s javelin toss was a new meet record for the junior girls.

Overall, Smithers Secondary took first in 50 different individual events and took four relays.

More than 20 different athletes dominated their events for Smithers.

Hazelton’s small squad made their presence known despite their lack of numbers. Todd Morrison took second in the junior boys 100-metres to go with a third in the 200. Jadah Grimm was second in the girls senior 1500- and 300o-metre races to go with a third in the 800 while Toryn Daniels put the shot for a second in the senior boys.

Coming up next for qualifying athletes will be the upcoming provincial championships. Winners of events in the Junior and Senior categories qualify while Grade 8 athletes will be selected based on an overall ranking,


sports@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

In a competition dogged by wet weather, Konrad Thummerer of Smithers Secondary shows his winning form in the senior boys 400metres. Tom Best photo

In a race that went down to the wire, Jordan Carter (Left) of Charles Hays and Elysium Cleveland of Skeena hurdle one of the barriers in the steeplechase. Cleveland nipped Carter at the tape to take the event. Tom Best photo

Previous story
Female-only hockey a priority for minor hockey association
Next story
Top Raptors Game 1 ticket went for almost $24,000, StubHub says

Just Posted

Smithers athlete wins gold in javelin at high schools championship

Logan unruh adds to growing hardware collection with a 36.48 metre throw in Kelowna

Smithers curling club director wins provincial award

David Mould named Curl BC Volunteer of the Year

Al McCreary is Hudson Bay Mountain’s Legendary Local

McCreary said that he was surprised to win but happy to be recognized

Crews set up special camp as northwest B.C. fire risk soars

The B.C. Wildfire Service is setting up a 150-person camp in the Dease Lake area

Smithers-Telkwa bike route achieves major milestone

Right of way agreement with former par 3 golf course clears way for next steps

VIDEO: We’ll work with cities, even when provinces won’t work with Ottawa, Trudeau says

Prime minister pledged government will keep working with municipalities on housing, climate change

B.C. cancer patients finally gets doctor’s appointment after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

Trial set for U.S. man accused in cold case killing of Vancouver Island couple

Man pleads not guilty, jury selection set for June 11

B.C. minimum wage hits $13.85/hr today

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Latest numbers confirm 2018 was B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Last year saw 2,115 fires and 1.35 million hectares burned

Top Raptors Game 1 ticket went for almost $24,000, StubHub says

So far, the top price for Sunday’s Game 2 is a mere $10,000

Newborn southern resident killer whale spotted in B.C. waters

Southern resident killer whales are endangered, numbering just 75

Spike in grey whale deaths on West Coast prompts investigation

Seventy whales found on U.S. territory from California to Alaska, five more on B.C. coast

RCMP arrest three in Victoria caught carving swastika into concrete

Witness reported suspects to police

Most Read