Smithers Secondary dominates Northwest Track and Field Zones

Run. Jump. Throw.

Simply put, that’s track and field. Last week, Smithers Secondary showed ability all around the track in the different distances and disciplines as they took the overall banner at the 2019 Northwest Zone Championships held in Smithers.

Along the way, they took the Grade 8 and Junior banners as they notched more than 50 first place finishes.

In addition, three Smithers athletes were named outstanding performers in the contest for their overall accomplishment in their top three events. Ava MacDougall was the top Grade 8 girl for her wins in the 100- and 200-metre sprints to go with her win in the long jump. Melissa Pesch was the top Junior girl with wins in the 100-metre dash and the long jump to go with her second place in the 200-metres.

Cara Brawdy took the Senior honours as she showed all comers how to run the distance events in winning the 800-, 1500- and 3000-metre events.

Smithers athletes were also named top performers based on international points. Bridie Hickisch had the top run in the Grade 8 girls 400-metres, junior girl Logan Unruh scored best for her javelin throw, and Haley Hanchard hurled the discus for the most points in the senior girls.

Unruh’s javelin toss was a new meet record for the junior girls.

Overall, Smithers Secondary took first in 50 different individual events and took four relays.

More than 20 different athletes dominated their events for Smithers.

Hazelton’s small squad made their presence known despite their lack of numbers. Todd Morrison took second in the junior boys 100-metres to go with a third in the 200. Jadah Grimm was second in the girls senior 1500- and 300o-metre races to go with a third in the 800 while Toryn Daniels put the shot for a second in the senior boys.

Coming up next for qualifying athletes will be the upcoming provincial championships. Winners of events in the Junior and Senior categories qualify while Grade 8 athletes will be selected based on an overall ranking,



sports@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

In a competition dogged by wet weather, Konrad Thummerer of Smithers Secondary shows his winning form in the senior boys 400metres. Tom Best photo