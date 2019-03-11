Smithers provincial snowboard sweep

Smithers Secondary School (SSS) had home mountain advantage during the BC High School Sports (BCHSS) provincial championships, and made it count with a snowboarding banner sweep

The girls and boys both placed first in the snowboard team combined, which with the overall banner for both teams gave them three to hang up. This was a first for Smithers.

Competition was plenty, with 229 students from all over B.C. travelling to Hudson Bay Mountain last week to compete.

Collingwood School from West Vancouver dominated the ski categories, winning the girls team combined and overall banner with the boys getting third.

The Smithers girls took all three spots on the podium for individual snowboarding, with Brianna Belisle in first, Megan Fraser in second and Kaitlyn Peterson in third.

The boys took second (Cole Pali) and third (Heiko Krause). Zakk Harman of Seycove Secondary took first.

Top skiers for SSS were Darcy Fraser and Ava MacDougall.

The North had a strong showing overall as there were many top finishers from Fort St. James Secondary and Lakes District Secondary School out of Burns Lake. The Fort St. James girls snowboard team earned third, and Lakes District girls and boys snowboarding teams each got second.

SSS sent a thank-you to the generous businesses and community members who donated or contributed to the success of this event. Thank you, as well, goes to the Smithers Ski and Snowboard Club for running an excellent race and Hudson Bay Mountain for the outstanding service they provided.

”We, the coaches, are very proud of all our racers and look forward to continued success in the years to come.”

Mike Daniels flexing after his Smithers team’s big performance at the B.C. High School Provincial Championships March 6. He said this was his last year. (Chris Gareau photo)

Tricks are not usual in races, but can look cool when pulled off. They are not always pulled off. See more on the BC High School ski and snowboarding provincials in Smithers, including a Smithers snowboarding banner sweep, on page A11.

There are plenty of chances to get air at the BC High School Sports ski and snowboarding provincials on Hudson Bay Mountain last week. (Chris Gareau photo)

BC High School Sports provincial snowboard boys silver medalists Lakes District Secondary, gold medalists Smithers Secondary, and bronze medalists Seycove Secondary. (Chris Gareau photo)