Smithers kickboxer takes on world

Shogun Dojo’s Pierson Ede medals at recent Kickboxing championships held in Dublin, Ireland.

Pierson Ede displays one of the bronze medals he achieved at the World Karate and Kickboxing Championships held in Dublin, Ireland recently. Contributed photo

Pierson Ede garnered a pair of medals at the recent Kickboxing championships held in Dublin, Ireland.

He took third in the point fighting and another in team fighting.

Ede is a member of the Shogun Dojo in Smithers under the tutelage of Marwan Khadra.

 

