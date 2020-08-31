Smithers golfer snags fourth professional win

Kaleb Gorbahn displays his trophy and winner’s cheque at the Vancouver Open Aug. 30. (Facebook photo)

Smithers’ Kaleb Gorbahn has added another trophy to his growing collection and another $10,000 to his bank account.

Gorbahn, who turned pro last fall after qualifying for the Outlaw Tour, carded two eagles and five birdies on his way to a third-round 65 at the Vancouver Open Sunday to top the leaderboard by two strokes over Kevin Spooner from the Capilano Golf and Country Club.

It is his fourth professional win. He had his dad, Dana Gorbahn, on his bag for the weekend.

The 2020 Open was played at the McCleery, Langara and Frasierview Golf Courses over three days from Aug. 28-30.

Gorbahn shot rounds of 70, 68 and 65 to secure the championship.

READ MORE: Smithers golfer cards first professional win

On the Outlaw Tour, Gorbahn played 11 tournaments from November 2019 to May 2020 registering five Top-10 finishes including one win at the Dove Valley Championship in Cave Creek, Arizona. He missed only one cut on his second outing of the season.

Next up for Gorbahn is a couple of Canada Life Series events at TPC Toronto, part of the McKenzie Tour.

Both the Outlaw Tour and McKenzie Tour are PGA Tour mini-tours in which professional golfers have the opportunity to hone their skills in the hope of qualifying for bigger tours.



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter