Kaleb Gorbahn displays his trophy and winner’s cheque at the Vancouver Open Aug. 30. (Facebook photo)

Smithers golfer snags fourth professional win

Kaleb Gorbahn won the Vancouver Open Sunday with a three-round total of 11-under-par

Smithers’ Kaleb Gorbahn has added another trophy to his growing collection and another $10,000 to his bank account.

Gorbahn, who turned pro last fall after qualifying for the Outlaw Tour, carded two eagles and five birdies on his way to a third-round 65 at the Vancouver Open Sunday to top the leaderboard by two strokes over Kevin Spooner from the Capilano Golf and Country Club.

It is his fourth professional win. He had his dad, Dana Gorbahn, on his bag for the weekend.

The 2020 Open was played at the McCleery, Langara and Frasierview Golf Courses over three days from Aug. 28-30.

Gorbahn shot rounds of 70, 68 and 65 to secure the championship.

READ MORE: Smithers golfer cards first professional win

On the Outlaw Tour, Gorbahn played 11 tournaments from November 2019 to May 2020 registering five Top-10 finishes including one win at the Dove Valley Championship in Cave Creek, Arizona. He missed only one cut on his second outing of the season.

Next up for Gorbahn is a couple of Canada Life Series events at TPC Toronto, part of the McKenzie Tour.

Both the Outlaw Tour and McKenzie Tour are PGA Tour mini-tours in which professional golfers have the opportunity to hone their skills in the hope of qualifying for bigger tours.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pacioretty nets 2 as Vegas rallies to dump Vancouver 5-3

Just Posted

Smithers golfer snags fourth professional win

Kaleb Gorbahn won the Vancouver Open Sunday with a three-round total of 11-under-par

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, Bison Ten Yell Day, and Slinky Day all coming up this week

On the road again: New BV Taxi accepts first fare

Smithers’ resurrected cab service up and running with three vehicles as of Aug. 27

Smithers local health area has recorded five cases of COVID-19 since pandemic began

Province releases local health area data for the first time

Chamber schedules all-candidates meeting for Smithers mayoral byelection

Nominations open Sept. 1, forum to be held Oct 1, voting to take place Oct. 17

1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Roughly 5,790 people in B.C. have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January

Teachers’ union slams B.C.’s return-to-school plan; says ad with Dr. Henry is ‘unrealistic’

Better ventilation, remote learning options and more teachers needed, Teri Mooring says

B.C. RCMP still searching for man with Okanagan connection wanted on drug charges

Robert Heltman wanted out of Vancouver of possession of drugs, weapon

Want a latte? Bring a mask: Starbucks to make face coverings mandatory in Canada

Customers without masks will be able to order via the drive-thru, curb-side pickup or ordering for delivery

Climate change creating vast new glacial lakes, future flooding risk: research

Many glacial lakes are located in thinly inhabited locales such as Greenland

Feds ‘looking into’ alleged bullying by RCMP employee facing security charges

Cameron Jay Ortis is charged with Security of Information Act violations, breach of trust and a computer-related offence

Salmon Arm pharmacist fined, suspended for involvement in drug sales scheme

Pharmacy owner agrees to $25,000 fine, complete ethics course for health-care professionals

Patient care first: Why B.C. firefighters are calling for more medical training

Firefighters want more responsibility partly because they outnumber paramedics

First round of COVID-19 cost B.C. government $600 million

Fall of revenue included $285 million for ICBC

Most Read