Smithers golf course greens in good shape for early April

The 18th green on April 10 shows it survived the winter reasonably well. (Thom Barker photo)

The bad news for Smithers golfers is the unlikelihood of an early opening this year.

The good news is the greens appear to be in very good shape for April.

The Par 3 fourth hole, for example, already looks to be in better condition than it was in June of last year.

Greenskeeper Murray Grasdal said favourable winter conditions along with preparation are probably responsible, although the course did not go completely unscathed as would be expected for any winter.

“Still suffered some damage from the winter to a few of the putting greens,” he said. “I did try a few different cultural practices last fall and a final preventative application prior to the snow cover.

“It was and continues to be quite wet, that being a large cause of the turf decline over the winter. Looking forward to some warm days and above zero nights, maybe beginning next week.” Smithers Golf and Country Club pro John Pierce is still hopeful for an April opening, but that is entirely weather dependent.

The Weather Network is currently predicting a warming trend that will see temperatures into the mid to high teens throughout this week, cooling again next week, but with temperatures remaining above zero overnight.

The 2020 and 2019 seasons opened on April 30 and April 25 respectively.

Pierce said membership sales are on pace with previous years.

Whenever the course does open, there will be COVID-19 protocols in place per Nov. 17, 2020 public health orders that were extended indefinitely on Feb. 5.



