Smithers golf club to have one of five female head professionals

Smithers Golf and Country Club new pro, Anouk Guelidi, is ready to start the 2018 season

One of only five women head pros in BC, Anouk Guelidi will be providing leadership at the Smithers Golf and Country Club this season. Twitter photo

The Smithers Golf and Country Club (SGCC) new pro, Anouk Guelidi, is ready to start the 2018 season following a successful tenure as head coach of the men’s program at the University of Ottawa. She will be one of only five female Head Professionals in the province of B.C.

Guelidi, who is fluent in several languages, takes on the position of Head Professional / Clubhouse Manager at the SGCC, and has been hired for a three-year term.

She is a highly qualified professional who has spent time as a player on the European Ladies Tour prior to deciding on a career as a teaching professional. It is felt that her experience gives her a special insight into the game that will greatly benefit the local membership.

She began her golf career at 21 and went on to win the French Amateur Championship and that catapulted her onto the next level.

According to a recent press release, she said she is excited to get a new opportunity out west and is looking forward to the relationship both she and Smithers can benefit from.

“I have more than 25 years in the golfing business and I’ve seen numerous different ways the game is changing,” said Guelidi.

“I’m hoping that my presence can change things here and drive revenues to a new high. I’m excited for what the job opportunity has to offer, it’s beautiful here.”

Some of her career accomplishments include the Ladies European Tour, the Telia Tour, the Futures Tour and time as a PGA Golf Contractor.

It is felt that her involvement at the highest level and her commitment to teaching others what she has learned will be special assets. As one of only five female head pros in B.C., she is certain to have a special impact on our community. With a background in all aspects of club management, taking on her new role will allow her every opportunity to utilize her teaching abilities and business expertise to their best abilities.

