Smithers Figure Skating Club ends competitive season on high note

The Smithers Figure Skating Club has returned from the Super Series Starskate Final in Kelowna and one skater brought home some hardware.

Ten-year-old Taiyisia Kasum won a silver medal in her category, Star 5 Artistic.

Adison Labonte and Kolbie Doodson also competed and Coach Clair Ben Zina said they all did well.

“All three of them showed something new and improved. I was really happy about that. It was the first time Taiya got a medal at an event like this. She showed such a huge jump in her skating skill. How they judge figure skating is multifaceted, they look at a lot of different things. Taiya managed to get into the threes for her skating skills, which is really a nice thing. For the future having that skating skill score is good. When I see those skating skills, it really tells me that I’m going to have something to work with.”

Ben Zina anticipates all three to continue competing in the fall.

“These girls are committed,” she said.

And she added she also expects the team to grow next season.