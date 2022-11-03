Lando Ball, front in white, lands a kick during the WKU World Karate Championships in Cardiff, Wales last week. (Submitted photo)

Lando Ball, front in white, lands a kick during the WKU World Karate Championships in Cardiff, Wales last week. (Submitted photo)

Smithers dojo strikes silver and bronze at world championship

Sensie Tareq Abu Khadra and Lando Ball earn medals in Cardiff, Wales

The reputation of a small dojo from a remote community in northern B.C. just keeps growing.

Not only did two members of the Smithers Shogun Dojo qualify for the WKU World Karate Championships and the right to represent Canada, but they are bringing home medals.

At the games in Cardiff, Wales Shogun sensei Tareq Abu Khadra won a silver medal in adult point fighting in the 70-kilogram class. He also took bronze in Adult Team point fighting.

Also, teenage phenom, Lando Ball, also representing the Tahltan Nation, won the bronze medal in the 15-17 age category in the 75-plus kilogram weight class.

Shogun Dojo founder Kiyoshi Marwan Abu Khadra was a head referee during the week-long championship Oct. 23 – 29.

Marwan is also now the vice president for WKU Canada.

Previous story
Javier, Astros hurl 2nd no-hitter in World Series history in 5-0 win over Phillies
Next story
PODCAST: Black Press insiders Haluschak, Wolf review first half of 2022 NFL season

Just Posted

Lando Ball, left, and Sensei Tareq Abu Khadra sport the medals they won at the WKU World Karate Championships in Cardiff, Wales. (Submitted photo)
Smithers dojo strikes silver and bronze at world championship

A pair of politically diverse individuals talk during a “Germany Talks” event. (ZEIT ONLINE photo)
SMITHERS TALKS: Registration opens for Smithers dialogue opportunity

Award-winning comedian Erica Sigurdson entertains at the Bulkley Valley Health Foundation Gala Oct. 1 at the Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge. (Thomas Camus photo)
Health foundation raises $80K for new chemistry analyzer

The Prince Rupert Regional Hospital has been under controlled access since Oct. 25, 2022 when an individual made threats against health care workers. The hospital is pictured here on May 5, 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert hospital locked down, man arrested following threats to health care workers