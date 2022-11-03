Smithers dojo strikes silver and bronze at world championship

Lando Ball, front in white, lands a kick during the WKU World Karate Championships in Cardiff, Wales last week. (Submitted photo)

The reputation of a small dojo from a remote community in northern B.C. just keeps growing.

Not only did two members of the Smithers Shogun Dojo qualify for the WKU World Karate Championships and the right to represent Canada, but they are bringing home medals.

At the games in Cardiff, Wales Shogun sensei Tareq Abu Khadra won a silver medal in adult point fighting in the 70-kilogram class. He also took bronze in Adult Team point fighting.

Also, teenage phenom, Lando Ball, also representing the Tahltan Nation, won the bronze medal in the 15-17 age category in the 75-plus kilogram weight class.

Shogun Dojo founder Kiyoshi Marwan Abu Khadra was a head referee during the week-long championship Oct. 23 – 29.

Marwan is also now the vice president for WKU Canada.