Smithers dojo places third in karate national championships

Jonathon Sim, left, connects with a two-point kick during the WKU National Karate Championships in Calgary May 5 - 7. (Contributed photo)

A Smithers karate school is getting a reputation for being the little dojo that could.

Despite being tucked away in rural northern B.C., Shogun Dojo achieved an overall third-place finish at the WKU National Championships in Calgary from May 5-7.

On its way to the overall bronze, 18 individual athletes racked up 18 gold medals, 13 silver and two bronze.

The Shogun Dojo is led by Marwan Abu Khadra, is an eigth degree black belt who recently achieved the rank of Hanshi.

Below are the individual results from nationals. All of these athletes are eligible to move forward to the WKU World Championships, which will also be held in Calgary this year from October 16-21.

Last year at the World Championships held in Cardiff, Wales, Tareq Abu Khadra won a silver and bronze, in adult point fighting while Lando Ball won a youth bronze for the Shogun Dojo.

Youth:

Scotia Lancaster – Gold, Gold, Silver

Hunter Miers – Gold, Gold

Remington Raven – Gold

Justice Lancaster – Silver, Bronze

Jonathan Sim – Silver

Serafim Dwyer- Silver

Brennan Euverman- Silver

Adult:

Olena Foster- Gold, Gold, Silver, Silver

Eric Tevely – Gold, Gold, Silver

Tareq Abu Khadra- Gold, Gold

Nikki Tevely- Gold, Gold

Esteban Figueroa– Gold, Silver, Silver, Silver

Kyra Abu Khadra – Gold, Silver

Darren MacDonald- Gold

Karim Abu Khadra – Gold

Stephen Buchanan – Gold

Dave Percy – Silver

Leo Drydyk – Bronze

