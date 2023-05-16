Smithers dojo places third in karate national championships

A Smithers karate school is getting a reputation for being the little dojo that could.
Despite being tucked away in rural northern B.C., Shogun Dojo achieved an overall third-place finish at the WKU National Championships in Calgary from May 5-7.
On its way to the overall bronze, 18 individual athletes racked up 18 gold medals, 13 silver and two bronze.
The Shogun Dojo is led by Marwan Abu Khadra, is an eigth degree black belt who recently achieved the rank of Hanshi.
Below are the individual results from nationals. All of these athletes are eligible to move forward to the WKU World Championships, which will also be held in Calgary this year from October 16-21.
Last year at the World Championships held in Cardiff, Wales, Tareq Abu Khadra won a silver and bronze, in adult point fighting while Lando Ball won a youth bronze for the Shogun Dojo.
Youth:
Scotia Lancaster – Gold, Gold, Silver
Hunter Miers – Gold, Gold
Remington Raven – Gold
Justice Lancaster – Silver, Bronze
Jonathan Sim – Silver
Serafim Dwyer- Silver
Brennan Euverman- Silver
Adult:
Olena Foster- Gold, Gold, Silver, Silver
Eric Tevely – Gold, Gold, Silver
Tareq Abu Khadra- Gold, Gold
Nikki Tevely- Gold, Gold
Esteban Figueroa– Gold, Silver, Silver, Silver
Kyra Abu Khadra – Gold, Silver
Darren MacDonald- Gold
Karim Abu Khadra – Gold
Stephen Buchanan – Gold
Dave Percy – Silver
Leo Drydyk – Bronze
editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter