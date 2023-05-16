Jonathon Sim, left, connects with a two-point kick during the WKU National Karate Championships in Calgary May 5 - 7. (Contributed photo)

Jonathon Sim, left, connects with a two-point kick during the WKU National Karate Championships in Calgary May 5 - 7. (Contributed photo)

Smithers dojo places third in karate national championships

18 Bulkley Valley athletes scored 18 gold, 13 silver and two bronze medals

A Smithers karate school is getting a reputation for being the little dojo that could.

Despite being tucked away in rural northern B.C., Shogun Dojo achieved an overall third-place finish at the WKU National Championships in Calgary from May 5-7.

On its way to the overall bronze, 18 individual athletes racked up 18 gold medals, 13 silver and two bronze.

The Shogun Dojo is led by Marwan Abu Khadra, is an eigth degree black belt who recently achieved the rank of Hanshi.

Below are the individual results from nationals. All of these athletes are eligible to move forward to the WKU World Championships, which will also be held in Calgary this year from October 16-21.

Last year at the World Championships held in Cardiff, Wales, Tareq Abu Khadra won a silver and bronze, in adult point fighting while Lando Ball won a youth bronze for the Shogun Dojo.

Youth:

Scotia Lancaster – Gold, Gold, Silver

Hunter Miers – Gold, Gold

Remington Raven – Gold

Justice Lancaster – Silver, Bronze

Jonathan Sim – Silver

Serafim Dwyer- Silver

Brennan Euverman- Silver

Adult:

Olena Foster- Gold, Gold, Silver, Silver

Eric Tevely – Gold, Gold, Silver

Tareq Abu Khadra- Gold, Gold

Nikki Tevely- Gold, Gold

Esteban Figueroa– Gold, Silver, Silver, Silver

Kyra Abu Khadra – Gold, Silver

Darren MacDonald- Gold

Karim Abu Khadra – Gold

Stephen Buchanan – Gold

Dave Percy – Silver

Leo Drydyk – Bronze

READ MORE: Smithers dojo strikes silver and bronze at world championship


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A group of Shogun Dojo youth, proud of their medals. (Contributed photo)

A group of Shogun Dojo youth, proud of their medals. (Contributed photo)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fate of Arizona Coyotes arena project in the hands of voters
Next story
THE MOJ: Are you ready for a Dallas/Florida Stanley Cup final?

Just Posted

Skeena Sawmills is to re-open May 29 followed on June 6 by pellet-making Skeena Bioenergy (above) on June 5. (Staff photo)
Skeena Sawmills set to re-open after months long closure

Jonathon Sim, left, connects with a two-point kick during the WKU National Karate Championships in Calgary May 5 - 7. (Contributed photo)
Smithers dojo places third in karate national championships

Ferry Island on Monday, as the City of Terrace announced that parts of island have been closed off to the public, including the entirety of Fisherman’s Park, as water levels rise amid a record-breaking heatwave affecting the region. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Flood watch issued for Skeena Region amid ‘unseasonable’ heatwave

Workcamp at Seabridge Gold’s KSM project in northwest B.C. (Seabridge Gold photo)
Seabridge Gold secures CA$200 million investment to advance gold mine project