Smithers club races down to the top at Big White

Nine athletes from Smithers Ski and Snowboard Club at the Western Snowboard Cross Championships in Big White. (Contributed photo)

Smithers Ski and Snowboard Club (SSSC) traveled down to Big White on March 20 and had one day of training (March 21) and two days of racing (March 22 and 23).

In total there were nine athletes representing SSSC ages 10 to 16. It was the first out-of-town race for the four of our youngest athletes.

Friday, March 22 race results

U-11 female – 2nd Cedar Rysavy, 3rd Mckinley Groves, 4th Matta Williams

U-13 female – 1st Peyton Belisle

U-15 female – 3rd Megan Fraser

U-20 female – 1st Avril Thom-Lucy

U-13 Male – 4th Ryder Morrison

U-15 Male – 3rd Luke Pali

Ladies FIS – 7th Brianna Belisle

Saturday, March 23 race results

U-11 female – 2nd Cedar Rysavy, 3rd Matta Williams, 4th Mckinley Groves

U-13 female – 1st Peyton Belisle

U-15 female – 3rd Megan Fraser

U-20 female – Avril Thom-Lucy

U-13 male – 4th Ryder Morrison

U-15 Male – 1st Luke Pali

This is the last out of town competition for the Club’s snowboard team and it was excellent results.

–Submitted by the Smithers Ski and Snowboard Club.