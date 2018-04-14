Cadets Rio Liu and Keelor Powers (top) compete at the National Qualifying Regatta held in Victoria on March 31-April 1. Photo: Capt Morgan Arnott, National Cadets and Junior Canadian Rangers Support Group. Contributed photo

Smithers Cadet Keelor Powers qualifies for National Sea Cadet Regatta

Keelor Powers is heading to Kingston, Ont. this summer to compete in the National Sea Cadet Regatta.

Local sea cadet Keelor Powers will be heading to Kingston, Ont. this summer to compete in the National Sea Cadet Regatta after a third-place finish with his skipper, cadet Rio Liu of Victoria, in the 41st annual National Qualifying Regatta (NQR) held in Victoria March 29 to April 2.

Powers is a cadet at RCSCC Babine in Smithers.

This is the first time Powers has qualified for the national team and he is excited to attend the national competition this summer. He found his passion for sailing after being inspired by his past senior cadets, such as Dylan Cramer who attended the national competition last year, and he fell in love with the sport.

Sailing in the Cadet program incorporates leadership, time management and quick thinking. Twenty cadets from various locations throughout B.C. competed in teams of two during the two-day selection camp and regatta. The goal of the National Qualifying Regatta is to select the eight strongest cadet sailors to form the Pacific National Team.

“The Sea Cadet Program has given me so many unique experiences and opportunities to travel, learn new skills, and make new friends, and I recommend everyone gives it a try,” said Powers.

This year marks the Sea Cadet Centennial: 100 years of excellence in providing unique opportunities for youth to gain valuable skills such as leadership, citizenship and community service, while gaining a unique perspective of Canada, and the world, from a maritime viewpoint.

–Submitted article.

