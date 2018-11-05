The Prince Rupert Raiders pose for their team photo at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre. (Submitted by/ Troy O’Toole)

Smithers and Prince Rupert shine at Old Timers Tournament

The Raiders win the Women’s division while the Driller’s won first in both men’s divisions

The Prince Rupert Raiders took home first place in the women’s division over the weekend, at the Carlo Paolinelli Memorial Old Timers Tournament.

The team finished with three wins a tie over their tournament play.

The tournament may have been for fun, with no real stakes, but the athletes’ competitive drives were still high on both sides according to Troy O’Toole who both played and coached in the tournament.

READ MORE: 20th annual Old Timers Tournament kicks off

“There were times when emotions ran high, and we had to compose ourselves,” O’Toole said.

The final game was the toughest for the hometown Raiders, said O’Toole, as the team entered the second period in a 0-0 draw.

“They had to regroup and play their own game, especially in the last game it was their toughest competition, but they were able to pull it out in the second period and get back to there own game,” he said.

The Raiders scored two goals in the second and didn’t look back from there, holding on to take the championship in the women’s division.

On the men’s side, the Smithers Drillers had themselves quite the weekend, as they took home first place in both the 35+ and 50+ divisions.

The women’s team plays in only four tournaments a year and is looking forward to their next tournament in December.

RELATED: Raiders claim the crown in Terrace


