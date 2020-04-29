Ski hill sells season passes for next year

Hudson Bay Mountain Resort offering discount for returning pass holders

Hudson Bay Mountain Resort is selling passes for next year’s ski season with a reduced rate for returning pass holders after a difficult season.

In a newsletter from the resort, General Manager Michael Huffman wrote they’ve had some ups and downs this past year.

“On March 20, 2020 Hudson Bay Mountain Resort, had to make the difficult decision to abruptly end the 2019-20 ski season due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This was an incredibly tough decision for our Management Team to make, but working with our local Department of Health it became clear we had to end the season in order to help flatten the curve and help keep our staff, our guests and the general public in the Bulkley Valley safe.

The 2019-20 season was one of the most challenging seasons our resort has ever gone through. We dealt with unprecedented weather and operational issues and we would like to thank our guests for their support,” he wrote.

HBMR is offering a 10 per cent discount to all returning pass holders who purchase before May 31, 2020. They have also set-up different payment plan options that will allow you to pay for your passes in up to six instalments.

The early season pass sales allow them to perform the required summer maintenance, settle year end expenses and ensure they are in good shape for the upcoming winter season.

“Without the support of the community we could not achieve these required thresholds to allow us to open in a timely and safe manner,” added Huffman.

Passes for the 2020-21 season can be purchased by either emailing info@hudsonbaymountain.com or by calling (250)847-2058.

