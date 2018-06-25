Local golfer Sarah Kerbrat is a veterinary student in New Zealand. She recently bested the field at the Ladies Jubilee in Prince Rupert. Contributed photo

Sister’s clubs help win Prince Rupert tournament

Sarah Kerbrat, home from veterinarian school in New Zealand, wins Prince Rupert golf tournament.

Like every other sport, golf requires attention to detail.

It needs a steady hand and an eagle eye. It demands consistency but also the ability to adapt.

Not an easy sport to master and one that takes constant practice. You would think.

An athlete like Sarah Kerbrat pays attention to all of those skills but there are times when it’s just not possible to get out on the links and play. Obviously she’s worked on those skills over the course of time. Just not in the last few months.

Kerbrat, at home from the veterinarian school she is attending in New Zealand, is a busy young woman. Currently she is doing a practicum at the Babine Animal Hospital as part of her fifth year requirements at the Massey College of the University of New Zealand.

Students can set up some of their practical weeks and Kerbrat combined that with some vacation time.

She started golfing while a youngster here and in the past has enjoyed attending tournaments with family members and friends. When the opportunity rose to attend the Prince Rupert Ladies Jubilee with her mother, she just wanted to take the chance to play for a bit and had no special goals in mind.

“I hadn’t played for about four months. I got really busy with things like exams,” she said.

Kerbrat went to the practice round to try to get used to the clubs she had borrowed from her sister and to figure out distances. The next day, she hit one of the lowest scores she had ever achieved.

She walked away as the winner of the contest.

Before heading to New Zealand, she studied biology at the University of Victoria. When considering options for veterinary study, the idea of going to Massey College arose and she applied and after some additional study, was accepted. There are around 20 international students out of her class of over 100.

She said that one of the most difficult things she had to deal with is the difference in seasons. They are at different times of the year compared to Canada so she had to double check on occasion when answering questions.

Kerbrat is enjoying her practical work at the Babine Hospital. One day last week she was able to do some work with bears.

“They need a vet there to sedate them so they can be tattooed. They tattoo them on the inside of the lip,” she said.

She says that she plays golf in New Zealand when she has time.

“It’s been really good there. You can play year-round but it gets really wet in the winter,” she said.

She says that while she played when she was younger, she did not play much in high school and only returned to the game several years ago when she was home and had a chance to play in the celebrity golf tournament.

While at University of Victoria, she said she would often work until the afternoon and then golf several times a week on a recreational basis.

“I decided to go to Prince Rupert because I really like playing in the tournaments. My mom and I go around to a lot of the ladies tournaments because we are partners,” she said.

Her advice to youngsters who are starting to play golf is to practise and have fun without putting too much pressure on themselves.

After graduation, she says she is planning to move back to Canada and try to find a job in BC.

And continue to play golf.

sports@interior-news.com

Previous story
Kangaroo stops play during Australian soccer match

Just Posted

Joseph family remembers their fallen son

Chris Joseph passed away in a car crash on June 2. He was 26.

Sister’s clubs help win Prince Rupert tournament

Sarah Kerbrat, home from veterinarian school in New Zealand, wins Prince Rupert golf tournament.

Telkwa Mayor Repen returns

Repen named semi-finalist in global competition.

Vet to North pets

Smithers vet hopes community support will help her bring vet service to rural North B.C.

Brucejack wins twice at first mine rescue competition

With some help from Smithers Fire Department, Pretivm’s Brucejack Mine wins in Kimberley.

VIDEO: Canadian toddler caught practising hockey skills in crib

Eli Graveline is getting praise from far and wide as the internet freaks out of cute throwback video

Rainbow crosswalk in B.C. defaced 10 days after installation

Surrey’s first rainbow crosswalk has been defaced sometime over the weekend

Closing arguments expected in trial for twice convicted Canadian killer

Crown, defence expected to give closing arguments in Millard murder trial

Pigs crash yoga class in B.C.

First it was goats, now it’s pigs — you can get downward dog with the whole farm in Aldergrove

Canadians undertake the world’s most dangerous peacekeeping mission

A dozen Canadian peacekeepers arrive in Mali as yearlong mission begins

U.S. justices won’t hear case of anti-gay marriage florist

The case is regarding whether business owners can refuse on religious grounds to comply with anti-discrimination laws

Kangaroo stops play during Australian soccer match

The women’s game stopped play for more than 30 minutes on Monday due to the kangaroo

Man shot dead in Surrey ID’d as hockey coach and father of two

Murder of Paul Bennett – a respected Peace Arch Hospital worker and ‘champion of sport’ – ‘not random’

Serial killer Robert Pickton transferred to Quebec: victim’s family

Pickton was convicted in December 2007 of six counts of second degree murder

Most Read