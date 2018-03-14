Erik Gudbranson, a native of Orleans, Ont., has played 52 games this season with the Vancouver Canucks. (@Canucks/Twitter)

Shoulder surgery ends season for Canuck Erik Gudbranson

Defenseman has been out for 12 games after an injury against Penguins

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Erik Gudbranson will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery after he was hurt during a Nov. 22 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The 26-year-old has missed 12 games so far, the team said on Twitter, with a statement from head coach Travis Green: “Guddy’s been playing through it and I know he didn’t want to end his season, but it’s best for him long term.”

Gudbranson has five points in 52 games played this season with 35 penalty minutes and a minus seven rating. He signed a three-year contract extension on Feb. 20.

Vancouver currently has eight skaters on the injured reserve.

See: Gudbranson signs three-year contract extension.

Previous story
Salmon Arm Paralympian Natalie Wilkie races to the podium

Just Posted

U.S. consulate general to visit region

Trip part of the Northwest’s first-ever pop-up consul for American residents

Olympic spirit at ‘Ksan

VIDEO: cross-country skiing in Hazelton with tips from Olympian Beckie Scott.

MORE SKIN: The Game an exploration of racism

On International Day for the Elimination of Racism, an interactive game explores tough situations.

Child Development Centre gets $300,000

VIDEO: Take a tour of the renovations at the Bulkley Valley CDC in Smithers.

School district preparing for increased medical taxes

No word yet if government will assist with cost climb with MSP replacement

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officer gets wakeup call by moose

‘This may have crossed the line’

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Increased snowpack, lots of rain boost B.C. flooding risk

Across the province, snowpacks are sitting at an average of 119 per cent of normal level

Fire crews knock down 2018’s first wildfire in B.C. Interior

A small fire sparked along Highway 12 in the Southern Interior on Monday

Shoulder surgery ends season for Canuck Erik Gudbranson

Defenseman has been out for 12 games after an injury against Penguins

Happy Pi Day!

The irrational and nerdy but entirely delicious holiday is celebrated today

Right-wing B.C. activist questioned under terrorism act, barred from U.K.

Lauren Southern said she was questioned for six hours

Latest U.S. government duty decision alleges newsprint ‘dumping’

‘We will not be pushed around,’ says BC Jobs Minister Bruce Ralston

ALR protection petition reaches B.C. Legislature

Group opposing marijuana greenhouses collects 1,400 signatures

Most Read