Shamrock Cup Results

The Smithers Ski and Snowboard Club’s first event on Hudson Bay Mountain in 2020 is in the books.
The Shamrock Cup, held Feb. 1 saw skiers and boarders compete in U16, U14, U12, U10, U8, U6 and Masters categories.
The club also gave out its annual awards for the best overall time in 2019 in all combined Shamrock Cup races. For boys skiing Dylan Hikisch and Sam Weinstein shared the trophy. In girls skiing Bridie Hikisch took the hardware. On the snowboarding side it was Ryder Morrison for the boys and Cedar Rysavy for the girls.
The next Shamrock Cup event is scheduled for March 7.
Feb. 1 Winners:
Female U16 Ski
1. Bridie Hikisch
2. Amelia D’Andrea
Female U16 Board
1. Cedar Rysavy
Female U14 Ski
1. Chloe Collingwood
2. Amelia Mosumgaard
3. Samantha Love
Male U14 Ski
1. Tristen Chaplin
2. Chayse Berlin
Male U14 Board
1. Ryder Morrison
2. Leif Fielding
Female U12 Ski
1. Cassidy Collingwood
2. Neva Willman
3. Malia Rowell
Female U12 Board
1. Mattea Williams
Male U12 Ski
1. Sam Weinstein
2. Dylan Hikisch
3. Logan Buchanan
Male U12 Board
1. Luca Wille
2. Maxim Levenson
3. Ethan Moch
Female U10 Ski
1. Katie Lo
2. Justine Mosumgaard
3. Kaede Kurihara
Female U10 Board
1. Dharma Chaplin
2. Peyton Murdoch
3. Ivy Fielding
Male U10 Ski
1. Corbin Weinstein
2. Osha Hawke
3. Cooper McDonald
Female U8 Ski
1. Saffron Hall
2. Elsie Rowell
3. Makenna MacNeil
Female U8 Board
1. Taylor Anderson
2. Elise Murdoch
3. Zoey Williams
Male U8 Ski
1. Hunter Bellis
2. Smith Rossman
3. Jack Niemeyer
Male U8 Board
1. Elias Wilson
Female U6 Ski
1. Sky Hall
2. Fern Weinstein
3. Mataya Bucher
Male U6 Ski
1. Leo MacDougall
Female Masters Ski
1. Hanna Buchanan
Female Masters Board
1. Kaila Greenlees
2. Kathy Fraser
Male Masters Ski
1. Cormac Hikisch
2. Clay Collingwood
3. Kristopher Koch
Male Masters Board
1. Regan Fielding