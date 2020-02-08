Shamrock Cup Results

Winners from the Feb. 1 ski and snowboard competition on Hudson Bay Mountain

The Smithers Ski and Snowboard Club’s first event on Hudson Bay Mountain in 2020 is in the books.

The Shamrock Cup, held Feb. 1 saw skiers and boarders compete in U16, U14, U12, U10, U8, U6 and Masters categories.

The club also gave out its annual awards for the best overall time in 2019 in all combined Shamrock Cup races. For boys skiing Dylan Hikisch and Sam Weinstein shared the trophy. In girls skiing Bridie Hikisch took the hardware. On the snowboarding side it was Ryder Morrison for the boys and Cedar Rysavy for the girls.

The next Shamrock Cup event is scheduled for March 7.

Feb. 1 Winners:

Female U16 Ski

1. Bridie Hikisch

2. Amelia D’Andrea

Female U16 Board

1. Cedar Rysavy

Female U14 Ski

1. Chloe Collingwood

2. Amelia Mosumgaard

3. Samantha Love

Male U14 Ski

1. Tristen Chaplin

2. Chayse Berlin

Male U14 Board

1. Ryder Morrison

2. Leif Fielding

Female U12 Ski

1. Cassidy Collingwood

2. Neva Willman

3. Malia Rowell

Female U12 Board

1. Mattea Williams

Male U12 Ski

1. Sam Weinstein

2. Dylan Hikisch

3. Logan Buchanan

Male U12 Board

1. Luca Wille

2. Maxim Levenson

3. Ethan Moch

Female U10 Ski

1. Katie Lo

2. Justine Mosumgaard

3. Kaede Kurihara

Female U10 Board

1. Dharma Chaplin

2. Peyton Murdoch

3. Ivy Fielding

Male U10 Ski

1. Corbin Weinstein

2. Osha Hawke

3. Cooper McDonald

Female U8 Ski

1. Saffron Hall

2. Elsie Rowell

3. Makenna MacNeil

Female U8 Board

1. Taylor Anderson

2. Elise Murdoch

3. Zoey Williams

Male U8 Ski

1. Hunter Bellis

2. Smith Rossman

3. Jack Niemeyer

Male U8 Board

1. Elias Wilson

Female U6 Ski

1. Sky Hall

2. Fern Weinstein

3. Mataya Bucher

Male U6 Ski

1. Leo MacDougall

Female Masters Ski

1. Hanna Buchanan

Female Masters Board

1. Kaila Greenlees

2. Kathy Fraser

Male Masters Ski

1. Cormac Hikisch

2. Clay Collingwood

3. Kristopher Koch

Male Masters Board

1. Regan Fielding



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Niyaa Donio at the gate. Contributed photo

First 2020 Shamrock Cup races. Contributed photo

First 2020 Shamrock Cup races. Contributed photo

First 2020 Shamrock Cup races. Contributed photo

First 2020 Shamrock Cup races. Contributed photo

First 2020 Shamrock Cup races. Contributed photo

First 2020 Shamrock Cup races. Contributed photo