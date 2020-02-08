First 2020 Shamrock Cup races. Contributed photo

Shamrock Cup Results

Winners from the Feb. 1 ski and snowboard competition on Hudson Bay Mountain

The Smithers Ski and Snowboard Club’s first event on Hudson Bay Mountain in 2020 is in the books.

The Shamrock Cup, held Feb. 1 saw skiers and boarders compete in U16, U14, U12, U10, U8, U6 and Masters categories.

The club also gave out its annual awards for the best overall time in 2019 in all combined Shamrock Cup races. For boys skiing Dylan Hikisch and Sam Weinstein shared the trophy. In girls skiing Bridie Hikisch took the hardware. On the snowboarding side it was Ryder Morrison for the boys and Cedar Rysavy for the girls.

The next Shamrock Cup event is scheduled for March 7.

Feb. 1 Winners:

Female U16 Ski

1. Bridie Hikisch

2. Amelia D’Andrea

Female U16 Board

1. Cedar Rysavy

Female U14 Ski

1. Chloe Collingwood

2. Amelia Mosumgaard

3. Samantha Love

Male U14 Ski

1. Tristen Chaplin

2. Chayse Berlin

Male U14 Board

1. Ryder Morrison

2. Leif Fielding

Female U12 Ski

1. Cassidy Collingwood

2. Neva Willman

3. Malia Rowell

Female U12 Board

1. Mattea Williams

Male U12 Ski

1. Sam Weinstein

2. Dylan Hikisch

3. Logan Buchanan

Male U12 Board

1. Luca Wille

2. Maxim Levenson

3. Ethan Moch

Female U10 Ski

1. Katie Lo

2. Justine Mosumgaard

3. Kaede Kurihara

Female U10 Board

1. Dharma Chaplin

2. Peyton Murdoch

3. Ivy Fielding

Male U10 Ski

1. Corbin Weinstein

2. Osha Hawke

3. Cooper McDonald

Female U8 Ski

1. Saffron Hall

2. Elsie Rowell

3. Makenna MacNeil

Female U8 Board

1. Taylor Anderson

2. Elise Murdoch

3. Zoey Williams

Male U8 Ski

1. Hunter Bellis

2. Smith Rossman

3. Jack Niemeyer

Male U8 Board

1. Elias Wilson

Female U6 Ski

1. Sky Hall

2. Fern Weinstein

3. Mataya Bucher

Male U6 Ski

1. Leo MacDougall

Female Masters Ski

1. Hanna Buchanan

Female Masters Board

1. Kaila Greenlees

2. Kathy Fraser

Male Masters Ski

1. Cormac Hikisch

2. Clay Collingwood

3. Kristopher Koch

Male Masters Board

1. Regan Fielding

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Niyaa Donio at the gate. Contributed photo

First 2020 Shamrock Cup races. Contributed photo

First 2020 Shamrock Cup races. Contributed photo

First 2020 Shamrock Cup races. Contributed photo

First 2020 Shamrock Cup races. Contributed photo

First 2020 Shamrock Cup races. Contributed photo

First 2020 Shamrock Cup races. Contributed photo

Best overall time 2019 year in all combined Shamrock Cup races, from left: Boys ski - Dylan Hickisch and Sam Weinstein; Girls ski - Bridie Hickisch; Boys Snowboard - Ryder Morrison; Girls snowboard - Cedar Rysavy. Contributed photo.

Previous story
Former Maple Leaf and Canada’s Sports Hall of Famer Brian Glennie dies at 73
Next story
Ice Demons bump Steelheads from playoffs

Just Posted

Hazelton taxi company eyes expansion into Smithers

Thunderbird Taxi not yet licensed to operate in Smithers but getting plenty of calls for service

RCMP continue to enforce injunction against Wet’suwet’en opposing Coastal GasLink

Mounties reached the last and final camp along the access road south of Houston Saturday

VIDEO: Four arrested in northern B.C. as RCMP continues to enforce pipeline court order

Wet’suwet’en member says Mounties removed gates at Gidimt’en checkpoint

First ride-hailing company approved in B.C.’s north

Kabu Ride Inc. approved to operate province-wide

Hereditary chiefs say they will challenge Coastal GasLink’s environmental certification

Hereditary chief Na’Moks (John Ridsdale) made the announcement the morning of Feb. 6

VIDEO: Solar Orbiter to provide first look at sun’s poles

New project aims to discover new parts of the bright star

B.C. man who alleged racial profiling at restaurant wants end to dispute

First Nations man says customer service he received was different than other patrons

Ins and outs of travel insurance amid novel coronavirus outbreak

There are now more than 31,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus

Apparent shooting near Chuck E. Cheese in Lower Mainland leaves man in ‘grave condition’

Police were called Friday evening to a complex in Langley and say the shooting is targeted

Police had no right to seize hidden bedside camera from Airbnb condo in Toronto, judge says

The decision effectively ended the voyeurism prosecution of the Toronto condo owner, Michael Chow

Canadian women qualify for Tokyo Olympics with hard-fought win over Costa Rica

Victory means the eighth-ranked Canadian women can now work towards a podium finish at the Games

Province increases security at Sooke park after three men swept away by river

Three men killed when accessing the park due to heavy rains, flooding

‘Fault matters’ at ICBC, injured people matter more, B.C. premier says

John Horgan, David Eby reject lawyer labels ‘no fault’ and ‘meat chart’

Waterskiing squirrel at Vancouver boat show irks animal rights group

Twiggy, an eastern grey squirrel, is a featured attractions at this year’s Vancouver International Boat Show

Most Read