Schuss Boomer wraps up season

The 37th annual Schuss Boomer was held over the weekend on Hudson Bay Mountain. The downhill ski and snowboard race for all ages, of all abilities and skiing expertise raises money for the Smithers Ski & Snowboard Club.

A total of 117 participants and numerous volunteers were out on the hill on Saturday.

Closest Team

Third Wheeling Leslie Firstbrook

Dillon Prophet

Bridie Hikisch Diff

1.62 sec

Fastest Team

Mullicious Clay Collingwood

Phil Bernier

Jake Giguere Combined

4:15.70

Female Mini-Schuss

Katie Lo 1:41.50

Male Mini-Schuss

Corban Weinstein 1:33.80

Female Skier

Leslie Firstbrook 1:26.30

Male Skier

Dillon Prophet 1:23.00

Female Snowboard

Brianna Belisle 2:03.60

Male Snowboard

Jason Belisle 1:51.50

Female Radar Skier

Leslie Firstbrook 109

Male Radar Skier

Dillon Prophet 112

Female Radar Boarder

Laurie Wilson 78

Male Radar Boarder

Jeffrey Reynolds 84

Jason Belisle 84

Regan Fielding 84

Schuss Boomer. (Contributed photo)