Schuss Boomer wraps up season

The 37th annual Schuss Boomer was held over the weekend on Hudson Bay Mountain. The downhill ski and snowboard race for all ages, of all abilities and skiing expertise raises money for the Smithers Ski & Snowboard Club.
A total of 117 participants and numerous volunteers were out on the hill on Saturday.
Closest Team
Third Wheeling Leslie Firstbrook
Dillon Prophet
Bridie Hikisch Diff
1.62 sec
Fastest Team
Mullicious Clay Collingwood
Phil Bernier
Jake Giguere Combined
4:15.70
Female Mini-Schuss
Katie Lo 1:41.50
Male Mini-Schuss
Corban Weinstein 1:33.80
Female Skier
Leslie Firstbrook 1:26.30
Male Skier
Dillon Prophet 1:23.00
Female Snowboard
Brianna Belisle 2:03.60
Male Snowboard
Jason Belisle 1:51.50
Female Radar Skier
Leslie Firstbrook 109
Male Radar Skier
Dillon Prophet 112
Female Radar Boarder
Laurie Wilson 78
Male Radar Boarder
Jeffrey Reynolds 84
Jason Belisle 84
Regan Fielding 84