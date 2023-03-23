Schuss Boomer. (Contributed photo)

Schuss Boomer. (Contributed photo)

Schuss Boomer wraps up season

The 37th annual Schuss Boomer was held over the weekend on Hudson Bay Mountain. The downhill ski and snowboard race for all ages, of all abilities and skiing expertise raises money for the Smithers Ski & Snowboard Club.

A total of 117 participants and numerous volunteers were out on the hill on Saturday.

Closest Team

Third Wheeling Leslie Firstbrook

Dillon Prophet

Bridie Hikisch Diff

1.62 sec

Fastest Team

Mullicious Clay Collingwood

Phil Bernier

Jake Giguere Combined

4:15.70

Female Mini-Schuss

Katie Lo 1:41.50

Male Mini-Schuss

Corban Weinstein 1:33.80

Female Skier

Leslie Firstbrook 1:26.30

Male Skier

Dillon Prophet 1:23.00

Female Snowboard

Brianna Belisle 2:03.60

Male Snowboard

Jason Belisle 1:51.50

Female Radar Skier

Leslie Firstbrook 109

Male Radar Skier

Dillon Prophet 112

Female Radar Boarder

Laurie Wilson 78

Male Radar Boarder

Jeffrey Reynolds 84

Jason Belisle 84

Regan Fielding 84

 

Schuss Boomer. (Contributed photo)

Schuss Boomer. (Contributed photo)

Schuss Boomer. (Contributed photo)

Schuss Boomer. (Contributed photo)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BC Senior Curling Championships get underway
Next story
Let the (Greater Vernon) B.C. Winter Games begin

Just Posted

Dze L K'ant Housing Society Project slated for the old LB Warner site on Main Street between Tenth and Eleventh Avenues in Smithers. (Contributed photo)
Council questions lease for affordable housing project

File photo
Telkwa proposes 12 per cent tax increase

Smithers Secondary School Ski and Snowboard team at Provincials in Sun Peaks, Feb. 27 to March 1. (Submitted photo)
Smithers Secondary School Ski and Snowboard Teams bring home hardware from Sun Peaks

Muheim Witsuwit’en Drummers began the “Under the Big Top” Carnival on Ice by the Smithers Figure Skating Club March 17, in Smithers. (Deb Meissner photo)
‘Under the Big Top’ circus-themed showcase was presented by the Smithers Figure skating Club