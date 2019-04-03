The 34th Annual Schuss Boomer ski races were not without their spills as participants with a need for speed raced on Hudson Bay Mountain March 30. Thom Barker photo

Schuss Boomer raises $3.5K for ski club

Racers enjoy ideal conditions during annual recreational downhill event

The 34th Annual Schuss Boomer recreational ski and snowboard races on Hudson Bay Mountain raised $13,500 for the Smithers Ski and Snowboard Club.

A total of 79 racers competed in the 2019 recreational event March 30 on the run dubbed “Twinkle Toes” under sun and blue skies with near perfect spring snow conditions.

Times were fast with Phillipe Bernier taking the Male Skier category at 1:18:38.

Jason Oliemans clocked the fastest radar speed of 115 km/hr in Male Skier category.

On the women’s side, Claire Challen had the fastest time of 1:21:13 and registered a blistering 109 km/hr on the radar gun.

The team category has a unique format with groups of three predicting ahead of the race their combined time.

The team closest to their actual time wins.

This year is was Team Train Wreck comprising David Bobb, Cormack Hikisch and Peter Krause with a prognostication that came within a mere 1.55 seconds.

Among the snowboarders, Regan Fielding was both the fastest down the hill in 1:46:68 and on radar at 81 km/hr.

Brianna Belisle was the champion female boarder in time and speed at 1:54:43 on the clock and 77 km/hr on the gun.

Other winners included: Female Mini-Schuss Skier Bridie Hikisch, 1:30.23; Female Mini-Schuss Snowboarder Cedar Rysavy, 2:01.97; Male Mini-Schuss Skier Dylan Hikisch, 1:38.90; and Male Mini-Schuss Snowboarder Ryder Morrison, 2:18.56.

Previous story
Pearson scores 2 as Canucks rally to beat Sharks 4-2

Just Posted

House fire victim has claim denied

Komi Pelawelo wants to “go viral” now that insurance company Aviva has denied his claim

Greg Brown makes it three

The Smithers councillor joins Mayor Bachrach and Amanda Ramsay in the race to replace Cullen

Giesbrecht murder trial concludes

Judge will set a date for his verdict on April 8

Province kicks in $1.75M for Telegraph Creek housing

Money will be split between projects in Telegraph Creek, Dease Lake

Water and sewer rates will increase by 10 per cent

Council voted unanimously to increase the rates at their March 26 meeting

Who is Batman? Man dressed as superhero in viral B.C. RCMP incident still unknown

A video of Batman asking to assist police in Kelowna has gained a worldwide audience

B.C. riding association leader quits after Trudeau ousts ex-ministers from caucus

Louis De Jaeger of Chilliwack-Hope says prime minister’s values don’t align with his

B.C. anti-harassment campaign says ‘Don’t be a tool’

In honour of BC Construction Month, a new campaign addresses worksite harassment

B.C. teacher punished for mocking students, drinking before dry grad

Agreed statement of facts say teacher asked student to arm wrestle

B.C. NDP loses vote after Greens walk out in LNG protest

B.C. Greens leave legislature, B.C. Liberals pass amendment

B.C. father paralyzed after apparent flu has regained some movement, recovery continues

Matt Reisig has begun to slowly regain movement in parts of his body.

Family of Wendy Ladner-Beaudry marks anniversary of B.C. woman’s murder

Homicide investigators believe the attack was random and police have never said how the mother of two died

Investigation, cleanup continues after fuel tanker crash in B.C. Interior

50,000 litres of fuel spilled into Salmo River

One year later: Survivors in Broncos crash continue to heal from injuries

13 players from the Humboldt team are learning to live again, post-crash

Most Read