Schuss Boomer raises $3.5K for ski club

The 34th Annual Schuss Boomer ski races were not without their spills as participants with a need for speed raced on Hudson Bay Mountain March 30. Thom Barker photo

The 34th Annual Schuss Boomer recreational ski and snowboard races on Hudson Bay Mountain raised $13,500 for the Smithers Ski and Snowboard Club.

A total of 79 racers competed in the 2019 recreational event March 30 on the run dubbed “Twinkle Toes” under sun and blue skies with near perfect spring snow conditions.

Times were fast with Phillipe Bernier taking the Male Skier category at 1:18:38.

Jason Oliemans clocked the fastest radar speed of 115 km/hr in Male Skier category.

On the women’s side, Claire Challen had the fastest time of 1:21:13 and registered a blistering 109 km/hr on the radar gun.

The team category has a unique format with groups of three predicting ahead of the race their combined time.

The team closest to their actual time wins.

This year is was Team Train Wreck comprising David Bobb, Cormack Hikisch and Peter Krause with a prognostication that came within a mere 1.55 seconds.

Among the snowboarders, Regan Fielding was both the fastest down the hill in 1:46:68 and on radar at 81 km/hr.

Brianna Belisle was the champion female boarder in time and speed at 1:54:43 on the clock and 77 km/hr on the gun.

Other winners included: Female Mini-Schuss Skier Bridie Hikisch, 1:30.23; Female Mini-Schuss Snowboarder Cedar Rysavy, 2:01.97; Male Mini-Schuss Skier Dylan Hikisch, 1:38.90; and Male Mini-Schuss Snowboarder Ryder Morrison, 2:18.56.