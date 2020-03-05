Schuffert brings home snowshoeing gold

Smithers’ Torben Schuffert is a national champion in snowshoeing twice over.

The 19-year-old returned from the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in Thunder Bay this week with two gold medals.

Schuffert participated in three events in Thunder Bay, ON Feb. 25 – 29.

In the 200 metre final he took the top spot before combining with Team BC teammates Justin Chippendale, Austin Webber and Tony Wilkinson for another gold in the 4X100 metre relay.

Schuffert also competed in the 400 metre event finishing just off the podium in fourth place.

This was the second time Schuffert represented B.C. in the national championships. In 2016 he competed in Corner Brook, N.L. as an alpine skier taking fifth in the giant slalom and sixth in the super G.

Schuffert was joined in Thunder Bay by two others from Smithers, Team BC snowshoeing coach (and mom) Sandra Schuffert and medical liaison Carla Zilkowsky.



