Saltos shine at Prince Rupert invitational gymnastics meet

Smithers gymnast Sam Wright competes on parallel bars at the Prince Rupert Over the Rainbow Invitational Meet March 11 en route to an overall gold in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics and a date at the BC Games and Provincial Championships. (Submitted photo)

Smithers gymnast Sam Wright will represent Smithers and Zone 7 at the BC Games on March 23 in Vernon, and will join Hannah Robinson, Peytanne Brockley, and Ruby-Mei Meyer, three other Smithers Saltos athletes who qualified for the Gymnastics BC provincial meet in Surrey the following week March 31 – April 3.

The athletes have been training hard for nine months leading up to competition season, and they are ready to roll as evidenced by their performances in Prince Rupert where 42 Saltos gymnasts were a force to be reckoned with on March 11.

The “Over The Rainbow” Invitational brought together more than 100 gymnasts from around the region with female gymnasts competing in beam, bars, floor and vault, and male gymnasts competed in parallel bars, vault, pommel horse, floor, rings, and horizontal bar.

Saltos brought home eight gold medals and numerous silver and bronze as well.

For many athletes, this was their first meet experience, and they all brought such amazing energy and enthusiasm to their routines.

The club has implemented an Xcel Competitive Program this year, which is a competitive program that has slightly different rules and judging criteria. This program is a great bridge program for athletes moving from recreational gymnastics into the competitive stream.

Twenty Saltos Xcel athletes competed for the first time this past weekend in Prince Rupert, and did amazing.

This is just the start of a busy competition season with athletes travelling across the province to attend events, and this was a fantastic start.

Prince Rupert “Over the Rainbow” Invitational Results

Canadian Competitive Program Level 2:

Claribelle McCall: Gold Overall

Kenzy Remillard, Aria Menzel: Silver Overall

Canadian Competitive Program Level Level 3 Senior:

Cathy Sommerfeld: Gold Overall

Cadence Koehmstedt: Silver Overall

Canadian Competitive Program Level Level 3 Junior:

Kaiya Staplin: Gold Overall

Evelyn Stam: Bronze Overall

Canadian Competitive Program Level 4:

Lumina Wilson: Gold Overall with top scores on 3 events

Katie Lo: Silver Overall

Kynslee Butler: Bronze Overall

Canadian Competitive Program Level 5:

Kathryn Leffers: Gold Overall

Canadian Competitive Program Level 6:

Ruby-Mei: Silver Overall with an outstanding score of 9.25 on her floor event.

Canadian Competitive Program Level 7:

Hannah Robinson: Bronze Overall

Men’s Artistic Gymnastics:

Sam Wright: Gold Overall (P3)

Corwin Northcott: Silver Overall (P3)

Kian Staplin, Leif Bourrie, Noah Kilback, Brady Hobbins: Bronze Overall

Xcel Bronze Intermediate

Marlow Stewart: Silver Overall

Orla Cunningham: Bronze Overall

Xcel Bronze Junior:

Fiona Simpson: Gold Overall

Alythia Ealden-Misener: Silver Overall

Brooklyn Lomax: Bronze Overall

Xcel Silver Senior:

Sarah Lo: Gold Overall with an outstanding overall score of 38 out of 40

Xcel Silver Junior:

Makenna Leffer: Silver Overall

Teslin Widen: Bronze Overall

Honorable mention goes to the dedicated athletes who scored 9+ out of a possible 10

points:

Hannah Robinson 9.200 Vault Level 7

Ruby-Mei 9.250 Floor Level 6

Peytanne Brockley 9.225 Floor Level 6

Emma Hols 9.000 Floor Level 6

Katie Lo 9.025 Vault Level 4

Lumina Wilson Bars 9.100 & Floor 9.175 Level 4

Kynslee Butler 9.050 Bars Level 4

Cathy Sommerfeld Vault 9.050, Bars 9.150, Beam 9.100 Level 3

Cadence Koehmstedt Vault 9.275, Beam 9.025, Floor 9.075 Level 3

Anika Northcott Vault 9.150, Bars 9.075, Level 3

Kaiya Staplin Vault 9.250 Level 3

Evelyn Stam 9.00. Vault Level 3

Makenna Leffers Vault 9.000 Xcel Silver

Sarah Lo Vault 9.400, Bars 9.700, Beam 9.750, Floor 9.150 Xcel Silver

Marlowe Stewart Bars 9.300 Xcel Bronze