The 2018 Spring Recreational Session begins at the gymnastics club on April 9.

Smithers Saltos Gymnastics Club Head Coach Marcel Dubroy on the rear left, the back row are current Competitive Athletes who helped run the try outs and the first row are all the kids who participated in the try out.

Smithers Saltos Gymnastics Club recently hosted tryouts for their competitive team.

Eleven kids were at the club to run drills that tested their flexibility and strength. The successful candidates will join the Comp 1 class and will be ready to go to their first competition next season.

The 2018 Spring Recreational Session begins at the club on April 9.