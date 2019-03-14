Saltos gymnasts strong east to west

Top finishes for the Smithers and Burns Lake gymnasts in Terrace and Quesnel.

Over the past two weekends, Smithers Saltos Gymnasts travelled both east to Quesnel and west to Terrace for competitions with athletes from all over northern B.C. in attendance.

These were three-day competitions where female gymnasts compete in four events: beam, bars, floor, and vault. Male gymnasts competed in six events: parallel bars, vault, pommel horse, floor, rings, and horizontal bar.

Our Junior Olympic Level 3 gymnasts not only swept the overall podium at the Zone 7 Terrace Peaks Invitational Meet last week, they took the first five positions: Peytanne Brockley (gold), Evangilina Raven (silver), Adelle Neto (bronze), Ella Currah (fourth), Kelsey Hooker (fifth).

Charley Fox took gold for Junior Olympic level 4 in both Quesnel and Terrace meets. Peytanne Brockley took gold for Junior Olympic Level 3 in both Quesnel and Terrace Meets. Evangilina Raven took bronze overall in Quesnel, and silver overall in Terrace for Junior Olympic Level 3.

Smithers Saltos head coaches Marcel Dubroy and Lori Saffel coached 32 gymnasts from Smithers, as well as six gymnasts from their satellite club, the Burns Lake Tumblers, in the Terrace meet last weekend.

The Terrace Peaks Invitational Meet was a qualifying meet for the Provincial Championships, with over 140 athletes. Smithers Saltos Gymnastics Club is sending four athletes to the Artistic Gymnastics BC Championships in Coquitlam April 12-14.

Once again, Gryphon Tendall was the only Provincial Level 3 gymnast in the Zone, and he performed incredible routines. Gryphon scored over nine points on three events.

Honorable mention goes to the dedicated athletes who scored 9+ out of a possible 10 points, or dominated on all events:

Ella Currah 9.383 Vault, Evangilina Raven 9.275 Floor, Charley Fox 9.400 Floor, Mickelle Burns 9.100 Vault and 9.225 Floor, Ava Morrison 9.00 Floor, Cassidy Fendick: 9.625 Vault, Dallas Koldyk: 9.075 Beam, Alia Marsden: 9.660 Floor, Emma Hols: 9.225 Beam, Gryphon Tendall: 9.200 Floor and 9.00 Rings and 9.400 Vault.

Terrace Peaks Invitational results

Junior Olympic Level 1:

Silver Overall: Sarah Lo, Cassidy Fendick, Dallas Koldyk

Junior Olympic Level 2:

Gold Overall: Emma Hols

Silver Overall: Taya Endacott, Cadence Koehmstedt, Wynter Lilles, Katie Lo, September Hughes

Junior Olympic Level 3c:

Peytanne Brockley: 1st overall

Evangilina Raven: 2nd overall

Adelle Neto: 3rd overall

Ella Currah: 4th overall

Kelsey Hooker: 5th overall

Junior Olympic Level 4:

Charley Fox: 1st Overall

Jane Currah: 3rd Overall

Junior Olympic Level 6:

Mickelle Burns: 2nd overall

Junior Olympic Level 7:

Ava Morrison: 2nd overall

Men’s Artistic Gymnastics:

Gryphon Tendall: 1st overall (P3)

Ryder Morrison: Silver Overall (P1)

Burns Lake Tumblers-Satellite Club

Junior Olympic Level 1:

Silver Overall: Ella Broadworth, Julia Anderson, Bree Stanyer, Emily Tourond, Lynda Nguyen, Alia Marsden

Quesnel Gold Pan Invitational Results

Junior Olympic Level 3:

Evangilina Raven: 2nd on Bars, Beam & Floor, Bronze Overall.

Kelsey Hooker: 3rd on Vault, 6th Overall.

Peytanne Brockley: 1st on Bars & Floor, 2nd on Vault, Gold Overall.

Junior Olympic Level 4:

Charley Fox: 1st Overall on Vault, Bars, Beam, 2nd on Floor. Gold Overall.

Cassidy Collingwood: 2nd on Vault, 4th Overall.

Chloe Collingwood: 3rd on Beam, 6th Overall.

Junior Olympic Level 7:

Ava Morrison: 3rd on Floor, 4th Overall.

–Submitted article