Roller derby team’s first home game coming up

Bulkley Valley Bruisers take on the Rated PG Thrashers May 27

The Bulkley Valley Bruisers are playing their first home game against the Rated PG Thrashers May 27.

The team, which is part of the BV Roller Derby Association (BVRDa) has been practising and recruiting for over 5 years.

The home game will be held at the Civic Centre at 6:30 p.m. and will also feature DJ, raffles, and a beer garden.

“After 5 years of training, we are so happy to finally have a team that is strong enough and ready to take on the well-rounded team that is Rated PG Thrashers,” said team coach, player and league co-founder Ann-Kri.

BVRDa is a non-profit association made up of local skaters, coaches, referees and non-skating officials, coming from between Houston and Hazelton.

They value empowerment, inclusion, athleticism, integrity and accountability, and are proud to be part of the community.

Their hope is to bring awareness to the sport of roller derby, and generate interest for potential new recruits, as next year’s plan is to include a co-ed and juniors teams to their organization.

Roller derby is a contact sport in which blockers from each team try to prevent an opposing team’s “jammer” from circling a track to collect points while assisting their own jammer to score. It makes the action defensive and offensive at the same time.

Players wear protective gear and in the best tradition of the sport, adopt nicknames fitting their own personalities and the contact nature of the sport.

