Roller derby team’s first home game coming up

Bulkley Valley Bruisers take on the Rated PG Thrashers May 27

Smithers teen, Elise St-Onge, will represent Canada at the 2023 Junior Roller Derby World Cup in France this summer. For more on the story, turn to page A13. (Contributed photo)

Smithers teen, Elise St-Onge, will represent Canada at the 2023 Junior Roller Derby World Cup in France this summer. For more on the story, turn to page A13. (Contributed photo)

The Bulkley Valley Bruisers are playing their first home game against the Rated PG Thrashers May 27.

The team, which is part of the BV Roller Derby Association (BVRDa) has been practising and recruiting for over 5 years.

The home game will be held at the Civic Centre at 6:30 p.m. and will also feature DJ, raffles, and a beer garden.

“After 5 years of training, we are so happy to finally have a team that is strong enough and ready to take on the well-rounded team that is Rated PG Thrashers,” said team coach, player and league co-founder Ann-Kri.

BVRDa is a non-profit association made up of local skaters, coaches, referees and non-skating officials, coming from between Houston and Hazelton.

They value empowerment, inclusion, athleticism, integrity and accountability, and are proud to be part of the community.

Their hope is to bring awareness to the sport of roller derby, and generate interest for potential new recruits, as next year’s plan is to include a co-ed and juniors teams to their organization.

Roller derby is a contact sport in which blockers from each team try to prevent an opposing team’s “jammer” from circling a track to collect points while assisting their own jammer to score. It makes the action defensive and offensive at the same time.

Players wear protective gear and in the best tradition of the sport, adopt nicknames fitting their own personalities and the contact nature of the sport.

READ MORE:Bulkley Valley Bruisers roller derby team’s first home game in the works

@MariscaDekkema
marisca.bakker@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
NHL tough guys die 10 years younger than their fellow players, study finds

Just Posted

One person is dead and another seriously injured in a helicopter incident at Smithers airport May 6. (File photo)
One maintenance worker dead, another seriously injured in helicopter incident at Smithers airport

Gaagwiis Jason Alsop president of the Haida Nation addresses the Legislative Assembly on May 9 to witness the passing of the Haida Nation Recognition Act and explaining it’s significance to the people. (Photo: Wolfgang Depner/Black Press Media)
Province recognizes Haida Nation self-governance with legislation

Real estate sales in Smithers and area dropped for the first three months of 2023. (File photo)
Real estate sales dip in Smithers area for Q1 2023

The first ever Indo-Canadian volleyball tournament in Terrace was held on April 30. (Courtesy of Kam Siemens)
First Indo-Canadian volleyball tournament fosters community integration in Terrace

Pop-up banner image