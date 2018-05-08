Former B.C. NHLer becomes head coach of Carolina Hurricanes

Campbell River, B.C. product takes helm of team he led to Stanley Cup victory in 2006

Campbell River’s Rod Brind’Amour has been named the next head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes, the team he led to a Stanley Cup championship as captain in 2006.

Brind’Amour, 47, an assistant and development coach for Carolina since June 7, 2011, will replace Bill Peters, who resigned April 20 and was hired as coach of the Calgary Flames three days later, NHL.com reports.

Don Waddell was also named Carolina’s president and general manager.

“Rod is the greatest leader in the history of this franchise and has earned the opportunity to take charge of our locker room,” Waddell told NHL.com. “We spoke to a number of candidates for this position, but our conversations with staff and players consistently returned to the same person. Rod’s fresh ideas, ability to motivate and understanding of what it takes to bring a championship to Raleigh will help our young team take the next step toward competing to bring the Cup back to North Carolina.”

In his 20-year NHL playing career, Brind’Amour suited up for the St. Louis Blues, Philadelphia Flyers and Hurricanes. In 2006, he led the Hurricanes to a with a seven-game Stanley Cup victory against the Edmonton Oilers. He has won the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s top defensive forward twice and retired on June 30, 2010, with 1,184 points (452 goals, 732 assists) in 1,484 NHL games, NHL.com says.

Hockey Night In Canada’s Elliotte Friedman fueled rumours when he posted in a tweet earlier this morning that the team was set to name Brind’Amour as the new coach. The official announcement came later this morning.

Brind’Amour played his minor hockey in Campbell River, B.C. and his hometown has followed his career eagerly. The Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River is named after him and he has supported the Rod Brind’Amour Golf Classic fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis research and awareness for 20 years. He recently brought Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins onboard to give it an association with a newer generation of players.

Related: Brind’Amour/Nugent-Hopkins Golf Classic goes this weekend

This year’s golf classic will run June 16 at Storey Creek golf course in Campbell River, B.C.

Previous story
Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna charged with assault

Just Posted

Northwest hosting international dirt bike tour

Grizzbait tour brings riders from Australia and Europe to Smithers and Telkwa trails

Bulkley River upgraded to flood watch

River and tributary levels rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull: River Forecast Centre.

Option to avoid sidewalks to nowhere

Smithers developers would still need to pay 100 per cent of sidewalk cost.

Smithers Walk for Alzheimer’s Sunday

The Investors Group Walk for Alzheimer’s Sunday in Smithers was in honour Julia and Maria Trottier.

Houston pre-grad party violence case continues

One person sentenced, two others appearing in court.

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

A new low: thief steals sandbags from B.C. home threatened by flood

The owners of a Princteon home spent days building barricade

Shooting reported at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Nanaimo RCMP on scene investigating after report of gunfire at the Departure Bay terminal

Former B.C. NHLer becomes head coach of Carolina Hurricanes

Campbell River, B.C. product takes helm of team he led to Stanley Cup victory in 2006

BC Rugby looks to app for better concussion tests

Organization to use mobile app to track concussion data and streamline player assessments

Police should determine gun restrictions, not politicians: Trudeau

Under pressure to restrict semi-automatic rifles, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defers to police

Afghan vet alleges sexual misconduct against NDP MP Christine Moore

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to issue a statement later today

Register voters in high school: Chief Electoral Officer

Report recommends longer campaigns for snap elections

Lack of pipelines costing Canada billions: study

A new report by the Fraser Institute suggests Canada could miss out on $15.8 billion this year

Most Read