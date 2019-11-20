Smithers Steelhead Niko Clarke races behind Terrace River King Colby Ames during a Nov. 16 match between the two teams in Smithers. The River Kings won the match 9-6, bringing the Steelheads’ season record to 2-3. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

River Kings take control of Steelheads in 9-6 win

The boys get another chance against Terrace when they play there on Nov. 23

The Terrace River Kings maintained dominance over the Skeena Watershed in a 9-6 win over the Smithers Steelheads on Nov. 16 in Smithers.

After Adam DeVries opened up the scoring for the home team less than three minutes into the first, the River Kings responded in kind, with Chapen LeBlond finding the back of the Steelheads’ net less than 30 seconds later.

READ MORE: Steelheads swim past Wolverines in 9-2 win

The Steelheads would respond with a powerplay goal by Brendan Moore to take the lead once again with just over eight minutes left in the period, however the River Kings would score three goals in just 56 seconds and one more with just under five minutes to go in the period to take a 5-2 lead after one.

Despite a valiant effort by the home team, with DeVries scoring a hat trick and the Steelheads responding to each of the River Kings goals in the second and third, they fell short by a final score of 9-6.

READ MORE: Rampage V. Steelheads

The final shot tally was 57-33 in favour of the River Kings.

The loss brings the Steelheads to a 2-3 overall record.

The boys get another chance at the River Kings Nov. 23 at the Terrace Sportsplex Arena.


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Smithers Steelhead Brendan DeVries faces off against Terrace River King Steve Cullis during the third period of a Nov. 16 match between the two teams. The River Kings won the match 9-6, bringing the Steelheads’ season record to 2-3. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Smithers Steelhead Jonathan Creswell collides with Terrace River King Gianni Cormano during a a Nov. 16 match between the two teams in Smithers. The River Kings won the match 9-6, bringing the Steelheads’ season record to 2-3. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Previous story
Benn scores 2, streaking Stars earn 6-1 win over Canucks

Just Posted

Town supports Legion’s application for liquor licence amendment

Council is reccommending the LCRB approve the Legion’s application for a Liquor Primary Licence

Council passes two readings of second-stage housing bylaws

The bylaws, if adopted, will make way for 12 Northern Society for Domestic Peace townhouses

Goodacre Place: a partial success story

Supportive housing development improves homelessness situation, but demand for more remains high

Smithers student wants solution to recycling moratorium

Smithers and Telkwa suspended curbside recycling following a May 9 fire that destroyed the depot

Telkwa Fire Department applies for grant money

Fire chief is hoping to add some new equipment as well as new boots and helmets to the department

VIDEO: Ron MacLean says he doesn’t believe former co-host Don Cherry is racist

Sportsnet fired Cherry on Nov. 11, two days after controversial on-air comments during ‘Coach’s Corner’

‘Our culture is not a religion,’ indigenous educator tells B.C. Supreme Court in case of smudging at school

Mother also gave evidence Tuesday in Nanaimo courtroom, case continues Wednesday

B.C. man who killed Belgian tourist near Boston Bar gets life in prison, no parole until 2042

Sean McKenzie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of 28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis

Trudeau to take sober approach to unveiling new cabinet for minority mandate

Liberals survived a bruising campaign that diminished Trudeau’s stature as a champion of diversity

Lowe’s says it will close 34 ‘underperforming’ stores across six provinces

The stores include 26 Ronas, six Lowe’s and two Reno-Depots

Benn scores 2, streaking Stars earn 6-1 win over Canucks

Horvat has lone goal for Vancouver

B.C. to advocate for frustrated, confused, unhappy cellphone users, says premier

Maple Ridge New Democrat Bob D’Eith to advocate for more affordable and transparent cellphone options

‘Very disrespectful’: B.C. first responder irked by motorists recording collisions on cellphones

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue deputy chief challenges motorists to break the habit

Daily cannabis linked to reduction in opioid use: B.C. researchers

Researchers looked at a group of 1,152 people in Vancouver who reported substance use and chronic pain

Most Read