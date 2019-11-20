River Kings take control of Steelheads in 9-6 win

The boys get another chance against Terrace when they play there on Nov. 23

The Terrace River Kings maintained dominance over the Skeena Watershed in a 9-6 win over the Smithers Steelheads on Nov. 16 in Smithers.

After Adam DeVries opened up the scoring for the home team less than three minutes into the first, the River Kings responded in kind, with Chapen LeBlond finding the back of the Steelheads’ net less than 30 seconds later.

READ MORE: Steelheads swim past Wolverines in 9-2 win

The Steelheads would respond with a powerplay goal by Brendan Moore to take the lead once again with just over eight minutes left in the period, however the River Kings would score three goals in just 56 seconds and one more with just under five minutes to go in the period to take a 5-2 lead after one.

Despite a valiant effort by the home team, with DeVries scoring a hat trick and the Steelheads responding to each of the River Kings goals in the second and third, they fell short by a final score of 9-6.

READ MORE: Rampage V. Steelheads

The final shot tally was 57-33 in favour of the River Kings.

The loss brings the Steelheads to a 2-3 overall record.

The boys get another chance at the River Kings Nov. 23 at the Terrace Sportsplex Arena.



trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Smithers Steelhead Brendan DeVries faces off against Terrace River King Steve Cullis during the third period of a Nov. 16 match between the two teams. The River Kings won the match 9-6, bringing the Steelheads’ season record to 2-3. (Trevor Hewitt photo)