Local Special Olympics swimmer Kaylee Richter hit the podium twice at the recent Special Olympics Canada Games competition in Antigonish, N.S. Tom Best photo

Richter claims silver, bronze

Bulkley Valley’s Kaylee Richter hit the podium twice at the recent Special Olympics Canada Games.

Local Special Olympics swimmer Kaylee Richter has made quite a splash at the Special Olympics Canada Summer Games held recently in Antigonish, N.S.

Richter hit the wall for podium finishes twice in her six individual swims with a silver in the 25 meter backstroke and a bronze on the 50 meter freestyle.

In her other individual swims, Richter was fourth in the 25 freestyle and 25 breaststroke and was sixth in the 50 breaststroke.

Results for the relay swims were unavailable at press time.

Athletes qualified for the BC provincial team through results at the 2017 provincial summer games. They will qualify for the world games by their results at this summer’s national competition.

According to material sent by Tim Fitzgerald, Communications Coordinator for Special Olympics BC, “Special Olympics BC is dedicated to enriching the lives of individuals with intellectual disabilities through sport.”In 55 communities around the province, we provide year-round training and competitive opportunities in 18 different sports to more than 4,800 athletes of all ages and a wide range of abilities, thanks to the dedicated efforts of over 3,900 volunteers.”

Richter attended the national competition with her local coach Gale Jones.

sports@interior-news.com

 

First Peak to Pint
Lions give up late TD in 24-23 loss to Argos

