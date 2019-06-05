Results and photos from the 72nd Annual Kispiox Valley Rodeo

Saturday winners:
Bareback
Chase McClary, Prince George
Saddlebronc
Ryan-Spur Reid, Savona
Tie Down Roping
Wyatt Reid, Savona
Steer Wrestling
Willie Twan, 150 Mile House
Breakaway Roping
Amanda Ettinger, Burns Lake
JR Steer Riding
Cole McKay, Spences Bridge
Barrel Racing
Candace Beier, Vanderhoof
JR Barrel Racing
Kira Stowell, Quesnel
PW Barrel Racing
Jorja Creyke, Moricetown
JR Breakaway Roping
Reese Rivet, Williams Lake
Team Roping
Amanda Ettinger, Burns Lake; Ryan Davidson, Houston
Bull Riding
Charlie Yahey, Charlie Lake
Novice Roughstock
Spencer Lewis, Vanderhoof
Sunday winners:
Bareback
Logan Hodson, Telkwa
Saddlebronc
Carl Marr, Stavely
Tie Down Roping
Steve Lloyd, Quesnel
Steer Wrestling
Cody Brett, Silver Valley
Breakaway Roping
Kareina Ketlo, Vanderhoof
JR Steer Riding
Karli-Rae Ross, 100 Mile House
Barrel Racing
Barb Beers, Kamloops
JR Barrel Racing
Taylor Ponath, Atlin
PW Barrel Racing
Ainslee Meise, Prince George
JR Breakaway Roping
Hannah Cady, Kamloops
Team Roping
Brady McNolty, 150 Mile House; Logan Hodson, Telkwa
Bull Riding
K’s Thompson, Lundbreak
Novice Roughstock
Keifer Larson, Hazelton
Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Beer Garden (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Bareback (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Camping (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Ready to buck (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Grandstand (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Musical chairs Crowning the Queen (Angelle Sterritt) (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo)
Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Beer Garden (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Bareback (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Camping (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Ready to buck (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Grandstand (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Musical chairs Crowning the Queen (Angelle Sterritt) (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo)
Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Beer Garden (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Bareback (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Camping (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Ready to buck (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Grandstand (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Musical chairs Crowning the Queen (Angelle Sterritt) (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo)
Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Beer Garden (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Bareback (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Camping (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Ready to buck (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Grandstand (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Musical chairs Crowning the Queen (Angelle Sterritt) (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo)
Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Beer Garden (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Bareback (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Camping (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Ready to buck (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Grandstand (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Musical chairs Crowning the Queen (Angelle Sterritt) (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo)
Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Beer Garden (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Bareback (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Camping (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Ready to buck (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Grandstand (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Musical chairs Crowning the Queen (Angelle Sterritt) (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo)
Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Beer Garden (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Bareback (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Camping (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Ready to buck (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Grandstand (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Musical chairs Crowning the Queen (Angelle Sterritt) (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo)
Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Beer Garden (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Bareback (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Camping (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Ready to buck (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Grandstand (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Musical chairs Crowning the Queen (Angelle Sterritt) (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo)
Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Beer Garden (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Bareback (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Camping (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Ready to buck (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Grandstand (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Musical chairs Crowning the Queen (Angelle Sterritt) (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo)
Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Beer Garden (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Bareback (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Camping (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Ready to buck (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Grandstand (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Musical chairs Crowning the Queen (Angelle Sterritt) (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo)
Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Beer Garden (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Bareback (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Camping (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Ready to buck (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Grandstand (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Musical chairs Crowning the Queen (Angelle Sterritt) (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo)
Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Beer Garden (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Bareback (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Camping (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Ready to buck (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Grandstand (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Musical chairs Crowning the Queen (Angelle Sterritt) (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo)
Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Beer Garden (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Bareback (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Camping (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Ready to buck (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Grandstand (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Musical chairs Crowning the Queen (Angelle Sterritt) (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo)
Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Beer Garden (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Bareback (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Camping (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Ready to buck (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Grandstand (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Musical chairs Crowning the Queen (Angelle Sterritt) (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo)
Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Beer Garden (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Bareback (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Camping (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Ready to buck (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Grandstand (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Musical chairs Crowning the Queen (Angelle Sterritt) (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo)
Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Beer Garden (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Bareback (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Camping (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Ready to buck (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Grandstand (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Musical chairs Crowning the Queen (Angelle Sterritt) (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo)
Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Beer Garden (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Bareback (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Camping (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Ready to buck (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Grandstand (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Musical chairs Crowning the Queen (Angelle Sterritt) (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo)
Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Beer Garden (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Bareback (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Camping (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Ready to buck (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Grandstand (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Musical chairs Crowning the Queen (Angelle Sterritt) (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo)
Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Beer Garden (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Bareback (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Camping (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Ready to buck (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Grandstand (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Musical chairs Crowning the Queen (Angelle Sterritt) (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo)
Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Beer Garden (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Bareback (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Camping (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Ready to buck (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Grandstand (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Musical chairs Crowning the Queen (Angelle Sterritt) (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo)
Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Beer Garden (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Bareback (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Camping (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Ready to buck (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Grandstand (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Musical chairs Crowning the Queen (Angelle Sterritt) (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo)
Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Beer Garden (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Bareback (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Camping (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Ready to buck (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Grandstand (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Musical chairs Crowning the Queen (Angelle Sterritt) (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo)
Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Beer Garden (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Bareback (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Camping (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Ready to buck (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Grandstand (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Musical chairs Crowning the Queen (Angelle Sterritt) (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo)
Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Beer Garden (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Bareback (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Camping (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Ready to buck (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Grandstand (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Musical chairs Crowning the Queen (Angelle Sterritt) (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo)
Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Beer Garden (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Bareback (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Camping (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Ready to buck (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Grandstand (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Musical chairs Crowning the Queen (Angelle Sterritt) (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo)
Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Beer Garden (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Bareback (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Camping (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Ready to buck (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Grandstand (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Musical chairs Crowning the Queen (Angelle Sterritt) (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo)
Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Beer Garden (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Bareback (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Camping (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Ready to buck (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Grandstand (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Musical chairs Crowning the Queen (Angelle Sterritt) (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo)
Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Beer Garden (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Bareback (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Camping (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Ready to buck (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Grandstand (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Musical chairs Crowning the Queen (Angelle Sterritt) (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo)