Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Beer Garden (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Breakaway Roping (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Saddlebronc (Thom Barker photo) Bareback (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Camping (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Ready to buck (Thom Barker photo) In the chutes (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Bring in the clowns (Thom Barker photo) Grandstand (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Going to the dogs (Thom Barker photo) Novice Roughstock (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Break time (Thom Barker photo) Musical chairs Crowning the Queen (Angelle Sterritt) (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Tie Down Roping (Thom Barker photo) Steer wrestling (Thom Barker photo)

Results and photos from the 72nd Annual Kispiox Valley Rodeo

Saturday winners:

Bareback

Chase McClary, Prince George

Saddlebronc

Ryan-Spur Reid, Savona

Tie Down Roping

Wyatt Reid, Savona

Steer Wrestling

Willie Twan, 150 Mile House

Breakaway Roping

Amanda Ettinger, Burns Lake

JR Steer Riding

Cole McKay, Spences Bridge

Barrel Racing

Candace Beier, Vanderhoof

JR Barrel Racing

Kira Stowell, Quesnel

PW Barrel Racing

Jorja Creyke, Moricetown

JR Breakaway Roping

Reese Rivet, Williams Lake

Team Roping

Amanda Ettinger, Burns Lake; Ryan Davidson, Houston

Bull Riding

Charlie Yahey, Charlie Lake

Novice Roughstock

Spencer Lewis, Vanderhoof

Sunday winners:

Bareback

Logan Hodson, Telkwa

Saddlebronc

Carl Marr, Stavely

Tie Down Roping

Steve Lloyd, Quesnel

Steer Wrestling

Cody Brett, Silver Valley

Breakaway Roping

Kareina Ketlo, Vanderhoof

JR Steer Riding

Karli-Rae Ross, 100 Mile House

Barrel Racing

Barb Beers, Kamloops

JR Barrel Racing

Taylor Ponath, Atlin

PW Barrel Racing

Ainslee Meise, Prince George

JR Breakaway Roping

Hannah Cady, Kamloops

Team Roping

Brady McNolty, 150 Mile House; Logan Hodson, Telkwa

Bull Riding

K’s Thompson, Lundbreak

Novice Roughstock

Keifer Larson, Hazelton

 

VIDEO: B.C. man builds backyard obstacle course for ‘American Ninja Warrior’-style event

