Konrad Thummerer of Smithers Secondary flies his first win of the contest as he dominates the 400 meter race. He also took the 800 and 1,500-metre races. Tom Best Photo

Ready, set, go for track and field team

Smithers Secondary out ran, threw and jumped competition in first high school meet of the season.

With perfect weather, the Smithers Secondary track and field team completely out ran, out threw and out jumped the competition in the first high school meet of the season.

The Gryphons topped 32 individual and two relay events to kick off the season as they hosted a meet at home. Their closest competition came from Centennial Christian School which took 15 events.

Twenty different athletes scored at least one first place for the Gryphons. A trio took first in three events and six were double winners.

Konrad Thummerer topped the field in the 400, 800, and 1,500-metre runs for the senior boys; Sage Murphy took the 800, 1,500, and 80-meter hurdles in the junior girls; and Shay Tone topped the 100, 200, and 400 Grade 8 girls races.

Double winners included MacKinley and Logan Unruh in the girls senior and junior javelin and shotput throws, Aiden Press in the 100 and 200 junior boys sprints, Abby Andersen in the 100 and 200 senior girls dashes, Eliyah Brawdy in the 1,500 and 3,000 runs for senior girls and Soren Brawdy 800 and 1,500 runs for Grade 8 girls.

Kaillian Smale took the senior girls 100 hurdles while Evan Doyle took the senior boys javelin.

Junior boys winners included Daniel Lecourt, 400 run; Salish MacDonald, 800 run; Gregory Baxter, 1,500 run; Greyson Gould, 3,000 run and Michael Orsetti in the long jump.

Grade 8 girls winners were 80-metre hurdler Amber Andersen and Alexia Dykens in the high jump.

Gabe Barker took the javelin while Malcolm MacAulay won the shotput for the Grade 8 boys.

The team will next compete in the zone championships next weekend.

sports@interior-news.com

Previous story
Creyke she’s good

Just Posted

Art from youth of the valley

Reception this Friday for the Valley Youth Show at the Smithers Art Gallery.

SD54 draft budget has enrolement numbers rising

For the first time in over 10 years SD54 is expecting enrolment to increase next school year.

Creyke she’s good

Wynona Creyke gets 9 points in 6 games at National Aboriginal Hockey Championships.

Bulkley Valley tourist industry adjusts to salmon closure

Businesses maintain philosophy of cooperation and enthusiasm as tourists begin arriving in Smithers.

Northwest family doctors win awards for B.C. launch of CHANGE Program

Northwest family doctors win awards for B.C. launch of CHANGE Program

After 10 years of fighting drunk drivers, Alexa’s Team asks: What about pot?

As marijuana legalization looms, police are worried that impaired driving fatalities could spike

Former daycare operator convicted of kidnapping

Zsuzsanna Holland has been found guilty of abucting a person under the age of 14

Craft cannabis growers in B.C. sound alarm over survival of the sector

Open letter sent to federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and her B.C. counterpart David Eby

Trans Mountain pipeline won’t cause tension with Notley at meeting: Horgan

Notley said Thursday that Alberta is confident it has the authority to control the export of its oil

Video: Bring your own cup and fill’er up at 7-Eleven today

It’s Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven Friday and Saturday

Fans head to Windsor; Charles to walk Markle down the aisle

Markle asked the heir to the British throne to offer a supporting elbow in St. George’s Chapel

Plane with 104 on board crashes on takeoff in Cuba

Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport

UPDATE: No charges for Terrace Mounties in relation to 2016 suicide

RCMP officers used Tasers to try to apprehend man before he took his own life

Homeowners hire lawyer to fight speculation tax

B.C. government notified of pending class action lawsuit

Most Read