Ready, set, go for track and field team

Smithers Secondary out ran, threw and jumped competition in first high school meet of the season.

With perfect weather, the Smithers Secondary track and field team completely out ran, out threw and out jumped the competition in the first high school meet of the season.

The Gryphons topped 32 individual and two relay events to kick off the season as they hosted a meet at home. Their closest competition came from Centennial Christian School which took 15 events.

Twenty different athletes scored at least one first place for the Gryphons. A trio took first in three events and six were double winners.

Konrad Thummerer topped the field in the 400, 800, and 1,500-metre runs for the senior boys; Sage Murphy took the 800, 1,500, and 80-meter hurdles in the junior girls; and Shay Tone topped the 100, 200, and 400 Grade 8 girls races.

Double winners included MacKinley and Logan Unruh in the girls senior and junior javelin and shotput throws, Aiden Press in the 100 and 200 junior boys sprints, Abby Andersen in the 100 and 200 senior girls dashes, Eliyah Brawdy in the 1,500 and 3,000 runs for senior girls and Soren Brawdy 800 and 1,500 runs for Grade 8 girls.

Kaillian Smale took the senior girls 100 hurdles while Evan Doyle took the senior boys javelin.

Junior boys winners included Daniel Lecourt, 400 run; Salish MacDonald, 800 run; Gregory Baxter, 1,500 run; Greyson Gould, 3,000 run and Michael Orsetti in the long jump.

Grade 8 girls winners were 80-metre hurdler Amber Andersen and Alexia Dykens in the high jump.

Gabe Barker took the javelin while Malcolm MacAulay won the shotput for the Grade 8 boys.

The team will next compete in the zone championships next weekend.