Quesnel to host 2024 BC Winter Games

The announcement was made during zoom confrence call on July 28 with local and provincial

The 2024 BC Winter Games are coming to Quesnel.

The announcement was made by local and provincial representatives on a zoom conference call the morning of July 28.

Mayor Bob Simpson and Chief Clifford Lebrun were on the call representing their communities.

“We would like this to be a co-hosted event with Lhtako Dené Nation and the city of Quesnel, and we will certainly be working towards that,” Simpson said. “The work begins now.”

When bidding for the games, the city needed letters of support from organizations around the community, including the Cariboo Regional District and Quesnel School District. Simpson said the first thing on their to-do list was to reach out to those partners.

“This is an excellent opportunity for all our communities to work together and do something really fantastic,” Lebrun said. “I think this is a chance for all of us to show how excellent things can be. I’m looking forward to it.”

Getting those letters proved to be a challenge, as the city’s bid looked like it wouldn’t be completed in time, but they were able to secure an extension and submit in time.

READ MORE: Quesnel’s 2024 BC Winter Games bid falls through

READ MORE: Quesnel’s BC Winter Games hosting effort going into overtime

Quesnel hosted the BC Winter Games in 2000.

“It was very successful and left a legacy in our community we are still benefiting from in the Quesnel Community Foundation,” Simpson said, speaking on the 2000 event. “I think we know how to do this, and I think in partnership with Lhtako, we’re going to host a premier event for the athletes from across the province.”

Melanie Mark, the Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, sent in a pre-recorded video.

“I know this community is going to be running around, putting on the best games ever,” she said. “The volunteers are going to come together, I just want to congratulate Quesnel for landing this important achievement. We’re so proud of you and all the work you do to support athletes across B.C. I look forward to being at the games in 2024.”

Simpson said the games are a chance for Quesnel to look forward and improve their hosting capabilities.

“As a community in transition, because of changes in the forest sector, it’s important for us to be taking advantage of every opportunity we have,” he said. “The improvements we can make to our community and our amenities are going to be a lasting legacy, as well as the sense of spirit in the community as we host the event.”

Lora-Lee Murray not only coaches archery in Quesnel, but is also the BC Archery Association president. She’s helped athletes reach the podium at past BC Games.

“The games provide an opportunity for kids to travel and compete outside their local areas, to meet other athletes, to learn how to win and lose with dignity. It provides coaches the opportunity to mingle and connect and share ideas and strategies. It’s just such an exciting opportunity, and I can’t wait to be a part of the event in 2024.”

Andrew Pitre, Events Manager for BC Games Society, was happy to be awarding the games to Quesnel for the second time.

“The planning process will kick into gear typically about two years out from the games, where our office will get in touch with the mayor’s office and parks and rec and assemble a board of directors,” he said. “That is the key planners who will lead these games.”

The 2024 BC Summer Games will be hosted in Maple Ridge.

READ MORE: BC Games: Quesnel paralympic swimmer takes home six medals

ORIGINAL STORY:

The 2024 BC Winter Games are coming to Quesnel.

The announcement was made by local and provincial representatives on a zoom presentation in the morning of July 28.

Mayor Bob Simpson called on the games to be co-hosted between Quesnel and Lhtako Dené Nation. Chief Clifford Lebrun was also on the call.

Quesnel hosted the BC Winter Games in 2000.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC GamesQuesnel