A Smithers forward (gold) battles for the puck in front of the Burns Lake goal during the bronze medal game at the Smithers Minor Hockey U13 tournament at the Civic Centre March 13. (Thom Barker photo)

A Smithers forward (gold) battles for the puck in front of the Burns Lake goal during the bronze medal game at the Smithers Minor Hockey U13 tournament at the Civic Centre March 13. (Thom Barker photo)

Prince Rupert prevails in Smithers U13 minor hockey tourney

The host team finished third beating Burns Lake in the bronze medal game x-y

It was starting to feel like pre-COVID times at the Smithers Civic Centre March 12 and 13 as Prince Rupert prevailed over a field of five teams from across the north in the Smithers Minor Hockey U13 tournament.

The Seawolves who finished the round-robin at 2-2-0 squeaked into the gold medal game by virtue of scoring more goals than Smithers who also went 2-2-0.

In the final at the new arena, Rupert was up against big and tough Mackenzie Knights squad, who went undefeated during the round-robin.

Mackenzie got on the scoreboard first, but Rupert came roaring back to tie and never looked back, finishing off their opponents 7-3 for first place.

In the battle for third place, Smithers dominated Burns Lake (1-3-0) 5-0.

Fraser Lake also competed finishing fifth with a record of 0-4-0.

Meanwhile the Smithers Storm U13 rep team was in Quesnel. In a tough battle for fourth place against Prince George, Smithers came away victorious.

With the lifting of mask restrictions March 11 and sunny weather throughout the weekend, the atmosphere was jubilant inside the rinks and outside, where the Sum Shockin’ Good food truck was serving up burgers, fries and Newfoundland fare.

 

A Smithers attacker (gold) fires at the Burns Lake net during the bronze medal game at the Smithers Minor Hockey U13 tournament at the Civic Centre March 13. (Thom Barker photo)

A Smithers attacker (gold) fires at the Burns Lake net during the bronze medal game at the Smithers Minor Hockey U13 tournament at the Civic Centre March 13. (Thom Barker photo)

A Smithers winger (gold) flies up the boards during the bronze medal game at the Smithers Minor Hockey U13 tournament at the Civic Centre March 13. (Thom Barker photo)

Smithers (gold) and Burns Lake battle for the puck along the boards in the Burns Lake zone during the bronze medal game at the Smithers Minor Hockey U13 tournament at the Civic Centre March 13. (Thom Barker photo)

Smithers (gold) and Burns Lake battle for the puck along the boards in the Burns Lake zone during the bronze medal game at the Smithers Minor Hockey U13 tournament at the Civic Centre March 13. (Thom Barker photo)

Previous story
Olympic champion women’s soccer squad bringing celebration tour to B.C.

Just Posted

Travellers pushing luggage on carts walk through Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
It’s official: Vaccinated travellers won’t need COVID-19 test to enter Canada as of April 1

Lineups were long and steady at UFO on Main March 13 as the Ukrainian café raised funds for humanitarian relief for people in the Ukraine who are under attack by Russia. (Thom Barker photo)
Ukraine fundraiser pulls in thousands of dollars for humanitarian aid

Mark Ruffalo along with Gidimt’en Checkpoint opposition leader Sleydo’ called on RBC to stop financing fossil fuel projects like Coastal GasLink in northern B.C., during a virtual conference this morning. (Screenshot/Gidimt’en Checkpoint)
Hollywood A-listers crusade to get RBC to stop financing Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

Merritt at the Kelowna BC SPCA.
Kitten sisters Merritt and Hope rescued from feral cat colony in Prince Rupert, now in Kelowna