Prince Rupert and Kitimat set for a showdown in Atom Tournament final

The final is all set for the Atom House Tournament, and something will need to give between the Prince Rupert Red and Kitimat Orange as both teams powered their way to the big game with perfect records.

Prince Rupert Red had won their Friday night opener 4-0 over Terrace Orange, and started Pool A play on Saturday morning with another strong defensive showing as they pitched another shutout win, this time over Kitimat Purple. It took a little while for the scoring to get started, but early in the second Noah Movold got his side on the board. Luca Pirillo added a pair of goals in the middle frame, and it would be all Prince Rupert needed for the 3-0 win. Pirillo received the MVP award for his markers, Parker Bryant took the Heart and Hustle pennant, while Wade Burton posted back to back shutouts.

Rupert Red’s Jacob Daniele backtracks on defence against Kitimat Purple. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Braxton Sevigny of Kitimat Purple looks for a shot against Rupert Red. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Logan Pankhurst lets fly with a slap shot into the zone from centre ice. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Noah Goffinet-Forward of Kitimat Purple. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Luca Pirillo and Parker Bryant were recognized after the game for their efforts. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

In their second game of the day, the offence came alive for Prince Rupert as they flew to a 12-0 win over Smithers. Noah Movold had a four goal performance, with Charlie Brown, Noah Bomben and Riley Murphy adding two each of their own. Jacob Daniele and Pirillo also added a goal each. Movold was the MVP recipient for his offensive outburst, with Brodie Erikson taking the Heart and Hustle award.

Charlie Brown celebrates following a goal against Smithers. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Jacob Daniele goes down to the ice to put a goal past a diving Connor Murray in net. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Fisher Witzke battles for the puck at centre ice. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

“They’re moving the puck really well. They’re passing well, using their breakouts. We asked them to do something, and they remembered it, which is pretty nice to see,” Rupert Red head coach Craig Movold said after the team clinched their spot in the final.

“Our goalie is playing phenomenal, he’s got three shutouts,” Movold added regarding Burton’s work in goal.

Movold said Rupert will be in for their biggest challenge yet though against their final opponent.

“They’re going to be a good strong team, it should be a good game,” Movold commented on Kitimat Orange. “They’ve got a good goalie too, so I told the kids have a good sleep tonight and be ready, because it’s going to be a battle.”

Wade Burton covers up the puck for Prince Rupert. He has yet to allow a goal in tournament play, posting three straight shutouts. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Noah Bomben celebrates following a goal against Smithers. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Rhett Mack of Rupert Red keeps an eye on the play. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Smithers goalie Connor Murray watches a shot fly just wide of his net. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Hunter Murray in action for Smithers against Rupert Red. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Brodie Erikson and Noah Movold were award winners following their game against Smithers. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

In Pool B, Kitimat Orange have proven the team to beat after a number of impressive performances. Following their 7-3 win over Terrace Red on opening night, the squad downed another Terrace side with a 5-1 victory over Terrace Yellow. Lakin Mailloux led his squad in the morning game, posting a hat trick en route to the win. Bryce Livingston and Joshua Gray also had goals.

Prince Rupert’s Parker Danroth faces off against Maxime Bonneau from Kitimat Orange. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Joshua Gray of Kitimat Orange snaps a shot on goal. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Levi Hewitson of Kitimat Orange looks to break out of the zone. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The win just left one team between Kitimat and the final, Prince Rupert Green. The home side had run out of offence in their final group stage game, though they did manage to hold Kitimat to their lowest goals total of the tournament as the away side won 4-0. Mailloux and Ethan Boudreau had a pair of goals each. Boudreau was named MVP of the game, Levi Hewitson grabbed Heart and Hustle, while Ethan Fairbrother posted the shutout.

Hudson Veldman of Rupert Green races up the ice. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Rupert Green’s Parker Danroth and Charlie Nelson battle Kitimat Orange’s Lakin Mailloux along the boards. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Kitimat Orange celebrate their 4-0 win over Prince Rupert Green, earning them a spot in the championship game. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Kitimat Orange’s Ethan Boudreau was named MVP against Prince Rupert Green, Ethan Fairbrother posted a shutout, and Levi Hewitson won the Heart and Hustle pennant. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert Green’s morning game took place against Terrace Red. Prince Rupert briefly held the lead in the first off a goal from Zayden Schmidt, but Terrace’s Foster Armstrong answered before the period was out. Armstrong added another early in the second, but Rupert had a quick response courtesy of Braiden Browne. Rupert Green had no answer for Armstrong though, as he rattled off three more goals in a five minute stretch during the period to put the game out of reach. Rupert refused to give up though, with Hudson Veldman and Rylan Dixon scoring third period goals to bring the final to 7-4. Terrace’s Cole Thibodeau was the game’s MVP, joined by Owen Karrer as the Heart and Hustle winner.

Rupert Green’s Braiden Browne gets the shot off against Terrace Red. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Terrace Red defeated Prince Rupert Green 7-4. They will be playing Kitimat Purple in the third place game on Sunday morning. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Cole Thibodeau was named MVP of the game, with Owen Karrer winning Heart and Hustle. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert Green finished with a 1-2 record, earning them a spot in the third place game on Sunday morning. They will be playing the third place finishers from Pool B, Terrace Orange.

Rupert Green’s Marco Pomponio gets set for a faceoff against Terrace Red. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Rupert Green’s Parker Danroth handles the puck up ice. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Other scores

Saturday’s opening game saw Kitimat Purple beat Smithers 15-0. Chase Wakita led the way with four goals. Smithers did get on the board during the tournament though in their 8-1 loss to Terrace Orange, courtesy of Hayden Clegg. Kolby Day had a pair of goals for Terrace, including the game winner.

Terrace Red beat Terrace Yellow in pool play 7-1. Once again there was no containing Foster Armstrong, as he exploded for a double hat trick of six goals in the game. Kitimat Purple won 8-0 over Terrace Orange in the final game of group play on Saturday.

Sunday’s Final Round

Seventh place game: Terrace Yellow vs. Smithers — 7:45 a.m.

Fifth place game: Prince Rupert Green vs. Terrace Orange — 9:15 a.m.

Third place game: Kitimat Purple vs. Terrace Red — 10:45 a.m.

Championship game: Prince Rupert Red vs. Kitimat Orange — 12:15 p.m.

