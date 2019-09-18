Lifeguards in the process of recertifying their credentials practice their skills for dealing with specific situations during a session last weekend at the pool prior to it’s reopening on Monday. (Tom Best photo)

Pool offers subsidized lifeguard training

The Bulkley Valley Pool and Recreation Centre is now offering subsidized lifeguard training.

The pool certainly shows what a small facility is capable of as it runs non-stop from before dawn to well after dusk most of the year. Manager Tamara Gillis said one problem this year has been one which seems to be plaguing businesses of all sizes across the country and that is lack of staff.

In a facility such as this, she indicated it is not possible to just pick up people with no background and qualifications and have them start to work on the pool deck. By law, they must have a minimum skill level which has been achieved through courses taken with certified instructors.

In other words, those courses can’t be taken on-line. They have to be done in an aquatic environment, most often a pool.

Gillis said there is an added incentive to take these courses now. Once courses are completed and the candidates have finished a certain duration of employment, those course fees will be reimbursed.

Courses include those necessary for first aid, teaching swimming and lifeguarding. Some of these courses might occur over a single weekend while others are usually conducted over a longer period of time.

Once qualified, like holders of a driver’s licences, they are usually qualified across the country.

Last weekend, a small number of candidates were in the process of recertifying their qualifications by practicing skills which they do not use very often such as spinal injury removals.

Gillis said there is still room on the staff for more lifeguards and instructors and while there will be courses to train new staff, there is certainly room for experienced members. Those interested should contact her at tgillis@bvpool.com by September 28 for more specific information and to arrange for any necessary screening appointments.

Meanwhile, Smithers might not have the biggest pool in the world but it’s certainly a busy one and that industry does not come about without wear and tear on the facility and it’s equipment.

Gillis said she was very pleased with the annual pool draining and maintenance which had just ended and was looking forward to reopening the facility. In addition, to various cleaning and maintenance procedures which can only be done with the pool drained, other upgrading had been accomplished such as new wood on the sauna walls.

Regular facility users are anxious to get back into the facility for swimming, the fitness centre, the climbing walls and the squash courts.

 

Lifeguards in the process of recertifying their credentials practice their skills for dealing with specific situations during a session last weekend at the pool prior to it’s reopening on Monday. (Tom Best photo)

Previous story
Sutter nets a pair, Canucks double Oilers 4-2

Just Posted

Upper Skeena Recreation Centre evacuated after ammonia leak detected

The leak was related to refrigerators responsible for ice maintenance of the skating rink

B.C. offers early retirement, training fund for forest workers

Communities eligible for $100,000 for permanent closures

WATCH: Jessica Patrick’s cousin Jacquie Bowes speaks at the Jessica Patrick Memorial March

The march commemorated the one-year anniversary of the 18-year-old’s unsolved death

Smithers air search group to get military spotter training

A Buffalo search and rescue aircraft from CFB Comox will be in town Sept. 21

‘This is where the movement is going to start’: Jessica Patrick remembered at memorial march

The march commemorates the one-year anniversary of the 18-year-old’s unsolved death

VIDEO: Drone footage documents work to free salmon at Big Bar landslide

Video shows crews working to remove rocks and wood, and transporting salmon by helicopter

Defense says burden of proof not met in double murder case against Victoria father

Closing statements begin in trial for man accused of killing daughters Christmas 2017

B.C. dog breeder banned again after 46 dogs seized

The SPCA seized the animals from Terry Baker, 66, in February 2018

Surrey mom allegedly paid $400,000 for son in U.S. college bribery scam

Xiaoning Sui, 48, was arrested in Spain on Monday night

Three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says

B.C. party bus company to be monitored after 40 intoxicated teens found onboard

Police received tip teens and young adults were drinking on party buses and limousines in Surrey

Rick Mercer calls out Conservative candidate in B.C. for fake meme

‘Not true. All fake. Please Stop,’ tweeted Rick Mercer in response

Bear killed in Kimberley after chasing girl, wreaking havoc on town

This particular brown-coloured bear has been the subject of many calls this summer; very food habituated, CO says

Police investigate after intoxicated teens clash with security at B.C. fair

18-year-old woman arrested and RCMP looking at possible assault in Victoria-area fall fair incident

Most Read