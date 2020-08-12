The Bulkley Valley Regional Pool and Recreation Centre hopes to reopen Sept. 14. (Facebook photo)

Pool announces target reopening date

The Bulkley Valley Regional Pool and Recreation Centre hopes to be open Sept. 14

The Bulkley Valley Regional Pool and Recreation Centre announced last week it is reopening with a target date of Sept. 14.

In the meantime, management said the facility is being prepared COVID-19 safety based on provincial guidelines and staff, particularly lifeguards, is going through extensive First Aid re-training.

“We appreciate your patience as our team works to ensure all necessary safety precautions are in place to support a safe environment,” A notice to the community published on the pool’s Facebook page said.

Ministry of Health and BC Centre For Disease Control guidelines for recreational facilities are similar to guidelines for other businesses and include: elimination controls (staying home if sick, physical distancing); engineering controls (modifying design and layout, installing barriers, removing common touch surfaces or making them off-limits); administrative controls (putting policies and procedures in place and making them visible); and using personal protective equipment (gloves, masks, shields).

The centre said it will make detailed information about these measures available over the coming weeks.

They will also observing the recommendations of the Lifesaving Society, BC and Yukon, which has issued a 56-page document with detailed recommendations on everything from resuscitation and First Aid to decomination and safe water management.

